Here's The 1 'Succession' Theory That Everyone Thought Predicted The Finale

“Succession” spoilers ahead!

If you keep reading and get upset about seeing a spoiler ― we’ll know you’re not a serious person.

The “Succession” series finale on Sunday was one giant Shiv to the heart for Kendall Roy, as the siblings exited Waystar Royco once and for all.

The last episode culminated in the final crowning of Tom Wambsgans, an underling originally best known for being “Shiv Roy’s husband” and head of cruises, who later becomes Lukas Matsson’s pick for a U.S. CEO at Waystar.

While Kenheads were rooting for “the eldest boy” to take the helm of the family company, one “Succession” theory circulated before the ending of the show that made most people think the winner of the series would actually be Tom.

Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief of the baby-naming site, Nameberry, pointed out in a now-viral TikTok that Tom’s last name ― Wambsgans ― was nearly the same as Bill Wambsganss. Bill was a professional baseball player back in the early 1900s, famous for “completing the only unassisted triple play in world series history.”

“He took out three players at once in what is essentially the finale of baseball,” Kihm said in her video.

“It’s no coincidence that Tom shares a surname with Bill Wambsganss, so you have to wonder if Tom will complete an unassisted triple play and take out all three of the Roy siblings to become the leader of Waystar Royco in the ‘Succession’ finale,” she added.

While the theory sounds rock solid, Frank Rich, an executive producer on “Succession,” told Slate that it wasn’t actually correct, and Tom’s connection to the real-life baseball player wasn’t intentional.

“Tom’s family name was picked before we had shot a first season,” Rich said of the accidental easter egg. “Let alone mapped out precise story twists that would culminate 39 episodes later! Not to mention that many of the key writers on the show, starting with its creator, Jesse [Armstrong], are British, live in London, and are devoted to British football.”

Rich added that the name was suggested because a member of the “Succession” team had a family member with the same surname.

“If memory serves we were looking for something off-key that would be awkward to say/pronounce,” he explained. “Befitting a character who arrives as an outsider in the Roys’ world.”