'Succession' Made A Fictional Election Feel Almost As Stressful As The Real Thing

That Wasabi & Lemon LaCroix Scene Has Us Crying (Literally, In 1 Man's Case)

This was my favorite thing. Ever. As much as I criticize Tom for being a diva, hear me when I say this: If you ever offer me bodega sushi? Jail. Immediately. Not sure what spirit possessed you, but you need an exorcism — and a shred of common sense.



When the polling data analyst screamed “JESUS H. CHRIST?!” I yelped. The levels of just ... sheer incompetence from Greg absolutely sent me. I felt so bad for the man. — Ruth



"It's not that lemony! It's just a hint of lemon!" Dying.



Speaking of the sushi and LaCroix, this was another detail the show absolutely nails: how messy newsrooms get on big nights like election coverage. The multiple beverages strewn on everyone’s desks, the shitty food. I agree with Tom that bodega sushi is a huge risk. But it is also extremely accurate that hungry reporters and editors and producers on election night will eat pretty much anything in sight. — Marina



Greg really poured sparkling lemon water in that man’s wasabi-filled eyes thinking that he was doing something. When I tell you I hollered! He really can’t get it right if he tried. This is the same man y’all got announcing mass layoffs to folks. If I didn’t believe that there were folks just as incompetent that fell into this kind of power alive, Greg would be my favorite train wreck. — Taryn



I’m sorry, Marina, but like, how desperate do you have to be to willingly eat bodega sushi? I don’t even think “desperate” conveys the gravity of the situation; you have to be in the trenches. At that point, I will just eat sleep for dinner, abeg. And nobody come at me with the “bougie” allegations, because it is literally a health hazard! Food poisoning up by 1000, reporters? 0 on the scoreboard. — Ruth



Oh, I agree! I personally would not eat it. But I’m just saying that the larger point feels accurate: a lot of the vibe of election nights in newsrooms = eating shitty food at, like, 1 a.m. — Marina



All episode, I just kept saying poor Decision Desk Darwin. But I was cackling at this scene. “It’s not that lemony!” is just a really hilarious line. — Erin



DARWIN! That’s the analyst’s name. Bless his heart. — Ruth