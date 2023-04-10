Major “Succession” spoilers ahead... you’ve been warned!

Fans of the hit HBO series “Succession” were thrown for a loop on Sunday night by the sudden death of one of the show’s biggest characters.

Logan Roy, the conservative media lord played by Brian Cox, died during a flight on his private jet ― causing fans to gasp and leading to an obit for the character in the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

The death itself isn’t too much of a shocker, given that the title of the show refers to the race to succeed Roy, who is aging and in poor health. But many fans still didn’t see it coming, especially given that it’s only the third episode of the final season, with seven still left to go.

“I thought he would die in about Episode 7 or 8,” Cox confessed to the New York Times. “But Episode 3, I thought … ‘Well that’s a bit early.’”

He told the newspaper that the death changes the stakes.

“The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not,” he said. “I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan.”

Fans already miss the character they love to hate:

Shedding tears for the worst people in the world. An absolute gut-punch of devastation.



The way #SuccessionHBO handled tonight’s turn of events was a masterclass in so many categories — subversion of expectations, organized chaos in storytelling, awards-worthy across the board. pic.twitter.com/EmdKKCKGpH — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

hbo topped the red wedding surprise with tonight’s episode of succession, jesus christ — Happy Andy Boyle (@andymboyle) April 10, 2023

I…I think we all…just witnessed…one of the greatest episodes of television ever. Phenomenal acting from everyone across the board. The chaos, sadness, confusion & sense of urgency was so authentic, raw & devastating. Wow. Stunned. Bravo #SuccessionHBO #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/rcqSVzukg1 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 10, 2023

I hate Hollywood awards but when they hand out Emmy's next year there should be a 3-way tie for the children of Logan Roy in tonight's episode of #SuccesionHBO — Brian Miles (@BrianPMiles) April 10, 2023

'Did I say I love him?'



Episode 3 of #SuccesionHBO S4 is panic, pain and guilt at its peak. An acting masterclass from quite literally EVERYONE ON SCREEN. The zooms the wides the grading the score... THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE REAL TELEVISION. pic.twitter.com/46jDz5TJ4r — Aryan P 🦇 (@aryanp_000) April 10, 2023

I was there, and I’m still in shock#SuccessionHBO — J. Smith-Cameron🇺🇸 (@j_smithcameron) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

me when i find out the succession cast can’t all get an emmy for best performance.

This is an era defining show and I cannot express how great it is.

Truly one of the best episodes of TV i’ve watched and it’s only episode 3 #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/DqqQNvqdiH — Deuce (@WestenP1ggy) April 10, 2023

The tragedy of SUCCESSION, one of its many, is that Logan Roy raised his children — and led his employees — not to be empowered, nor to succeed him in business, but to take a bullet for him and to be fully incapable of contemplating a world without him. — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) April 10, 2023

I don't even know what to say... Connor broken my heart again 😭😭😭😭#Succession#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/cTfr92OZSH — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

the final scenes focusing on the siblings emphasizing their relationship w logan: kendall watching from afar as they take logan's body, connor going through with the wedding w willa, shiv leaving before and bringing tom, and roman standing loyally by the plane #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/CSrHZqqBxh — laur • succession era (@livsbrdgrton) April 10, 2023

they really killed Logan Roy on Easter that man truly was the antichrist #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/EjETyBkA7b — jenneth goulet | succession spoilers (@kennyroysgrammy) April 10, 2023

what an unbelievably remarkable episode of television #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/fHclBTQroz — sabrina ramirez (@sabrinaonfilm) April 10, 2023

Advertisement

If Sarah Snook didn't do enough merit already to win an Emmy, what she did today is off the charts. Succession proves that Shiv Roy is one of the greatest female characters ever written, and Sarah knocks it out of the park.



Close the category, she's the winner. #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/cOj2glErFQ — v (@StarcoVision) April 10, 2023