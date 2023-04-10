What's Hot

Bill Barr: Trump Charges Will Bolster Him In Primaries, Hurt Him In General Election

Health Secretary Slams Abortion Pill Ruling As 'Not America'

I'm A Nurse Practitioner Caring For Trans Kids. Here's What The GOP Doesn't Want You To Know.

Ousted Tennessee Lawmakers Say GOP Speaker Is An ‘Autocrat’

Marseille Explosion Causes Building Collapse, Rescue Delayed By Fire

Tensions Build In Jerusalem After Al-Aqsa Mosque Attack

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume Contest Cameo Thrills ‘Star Wars’ Fans

'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Pope Calls For Prayers For Ukrainians, Russians, Refugees This Easter

You Go First. No, You Go First! Inside The ‘Budget’ Standoff In Washington

Jafar Taunts 'Swamp Rat' Ron DeSantis Over Spar With Disney On 'Weekend Update'

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Entertainmenthbosuccessionbrian cox

'Succession' Fans Flip Out After Major Character's Death Changes Everything [SPOILERS]

Most fans of the hit HBO show didn't see this coming, and even the actor was caught a little off-guard
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Major “Succession” spoilers ahead... you’ve been warned!

Fans of the hit HBO series “Succession” were thrown for a loop on Sunday night by the sudden death of one of the show’s biggest characters.

Logan Roy, the conservative media lord played by Brian Cox, died during a flight on his private jet ― causing fans to gasp and leading to an obit for the character in the Los Angeles Times.

The death itself isn’t too much of a shocker, given that the title of the show refers to the race to succeed Roy, who is aging and in poor health. But many fans still didn’t see it coming, especially given that it’s only the third episode of the final season, with seven still left to go.

“I thought he would die in about Episode 7 or 8,” Cox confessed to the New York Times. “But Episode 3, I thought … ‘Well that’s a bit early.’”

He told the newspaper that the death changes the stakes.

“The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not,” he said. “I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan.”

Fans already miss the character they love to hate:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community