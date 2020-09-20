'Succession' Creator Takes Shot At Trump With First-Ever Un-Thank You Speech At Emmys

ABC News "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong (center) had some choice words for Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and the coronavirus pandemic at the Emmys Sunday night.

“Succession” won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday night, giving show creator Jesse Armstrong a platform to un-thank a few choice politicians, the coronavirus pandemic and nationalist governments.

The hit HBO drama scooped up four awards at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Armstrong and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Andrij Parekh.

Upon receiving the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Armstrong offered an unconventional un-thank you via his telecast speech.

“Being robbed of the opportunity to spend time with our peers and the cast and crew, I think maybe I’d like to do a couple of un-thank yous,” he said. “Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank you to all the nationalists and sort of quasi-nationalist governments in the world doing exactly the opposite of what we need right now. And un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much in keeping them in power.”

Omg the UNthank yous from the Succession crew is the most fitting speech of all of 2020!



This man UN thanked COVID, trump, Boris Johnson, nationalists and trash media.



That’s a 1st! Good show. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zjBb58hO68 — Renee (@PettyLupone) September 21, 2020

“Succession,” which centers on the tumultuous media dynasty of the fictional Roy family, was nominated for a whopping 18 statues with seven nominations in major categories ― including individual nods for Strong and Brian Cox for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Sarah Snook for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Last year, the show got a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, which it lost, and one for Armstrong for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, which he won.

The show aired its second-season finale way back in October 2019. It’s unclear when the third season will air, as production went on hiatus because of the pandemic.

“Succession” will resume production “when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so,” HBO said in statement to The Wrap earlier this year.