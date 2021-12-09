Gifts For People Who Love HBO's 'Succession'

Channel your inner Roy family member with can't-miss holiday gifts to help your loved ones lean into the "Succession" obsession.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: “Succession” season. If you know someone who is glued to their couch every Sunday night, gasping in delight as America’s worst family emotionally terrorizes each other, then have we got a gift guide for you. We are mere days away from the season three finale, and with fan theories bouncing around the internet like wild, there’s no better time to grab a few Roy family-themed holiday gifts for the “Succession” lover in your life.

From the seriously extravagant to the obscurest of references, plenty of holiday gift inspiration can be taken from everyone’s favorite HBO show. We may not be able to hightail it to a yacht or the Italian countryside this holiday season, but we can snag Greg’s overpriced watch, nab a funky wine like Tom’s or capture Shiv’s iconic, high-waisted girlboss style.

Your sweet “Succession” obsessive will be over the moon with one of these gifts, because what better way to celebrate the holidays than to pay homage to television’s most foul-mouthed, dysfunctional family?

1
An ATN News mug
Etsy
Who doesn't love an Etsy novelty mug? Especially when it's emblazoned with everyone's favorite fictional evil news channel.

Get it from TheMerchandiseStand at Etsy for $20.87.
2
A paper shredder
Amazon
Maybe you'll be able to do a better job than Greg when it comes to shredding explosive documents with this Amazon Basics shredder. With over 148,000 positive reviews, it's safe to say you probably will.

Get it from Amazon for $33.76.
3
A branded baseball cap
Etsy
Show off your loyalty to Waystar Royco with this simple cap from Etsy. Snag it in a variety of colors that suit your style and mood.

Get it from BrainDazed at Etsy starting at $12.74.
4
A helicopter ride around Manhattan
Groupon
Treat your "Succession"-loving sweetie to the ultimate Roy family experience: soaring above Manhattan in a helicopter. Groupon has a variety of tours available, so you can splurge on your loved one this holiday season.

Get it from Groupon starting at $95.
5
A Connor-inspired quilted beige jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Are you team Kendall or team Connor when it comes to whether Connor should have removed his jacket at Kendall's catastrophic birthday party? Regardless of where you stand, you can pick up this similar Barbour quilted jacket at Nordstrom Rack for the ultimate Connor Roy look.

Get it from Nordstrom Rack for $94.97.
6
A Shiv-inspired backless turtleneck
Amazon
It feels like ancient history now, but remember how the internet collectively lost its mind over Shiv's season two backless turtleneck? There's something incredibly alluring about adding a sexy keyhole on a traditionally conservative top.

Get it from Amazon starting at $14.99.
7
A pair of high-waisted trousers
Nordstrom
Complete your Shiv transformation with a pair of super high-waisted trousers from Nordstrom. They're streamlined and incredibly chic -- and they'll take you from casually eviscerating Tom Wambsgams to being ignored in the boardroom.

Get them from Nordstrom for $55.
8
An overpriced luxury watch
Etsy
Internet sleuths have concluded that it's very likely that Greg was fleeced while purchasing a Rolex Deep Sea Sea-Dweller. If you have to have it but can't quite shell out near $20,000, invest in a similar used Seiko instead, like this Deep Sea watch available on Etsy. (You can also find a different but similar Seiko option at Macy's.)

Get it from 11thHourWatches at Etsy for $456.68.
9
A pair of wireless headphones
Amazon
Rock the same wireless headphones as our boy Ken with these Beyerdynamic headphones. An investment to be sure, these high-quality headphones have crystal clear sound that will hopefully transport you to the Italian riviera.

Get them from Amazon for $599.
10
A pair of Kendall-inspired sunnies
Bloomingdale's
Rumored to be the same model that Kendall wears on the yacht alongside his infamous headphones, these Oliver Peoples sunglasses are a cool addition to any look.

Get it from Bloomingdale's for $410.
11
A silk bowtie
Nordstrom
Having a silk bowtie on hand for the next black-tie event will always come in handy. This beautiful grosgrain silk bow tie from Eton is giving serious Logan vibes, in the best way.

Get it from Nordstrom for $105.
12
A Waystar Royco sweatshirt
Etsy
Give the gift of Waystar Royco swag with this sweatshirt from Etsy. It's a gender-neutral crew-neck sweater that will keep you cozy while repping our fave bad family.

Get it from GinNJuiceBox at Etsy starting at $34.99.
13
A sleek bar cart
Crate and Barrel
An elegant bar cart is essential for any family gathering and/or business meeting. Most of the Roys need to be loaded to interact with each other, but at least their surroundings look good while they do it. This cart from Crate & Barrel is a lovely showpiece for any room, matching most aesthetics thanks to its timeless design.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $599.
14
A black and white show poster
Etsy
This high-quality poster takes a still from the show and gives it a retro film poster spin. It's an understated way to rep the show as part of your home's décor.

Get it from MadhouseClub at Etsy starting at $20.
15
A set of crystal cocktail glasses
Macy's
Perfect for an old-fashioned or Cousin Greg's rum and coke, these Marquis by Waterford glasses are cut in a traditional pattern that emanates wealth.

Get them from Macy's for $65.99.
16
A funky natural wine
Drizly
Tom may not have enjoyed the "funky" wine from his and Shiv's vineyard, but natural wines are currently all the rage. This biodynamic, eco-friendly, natural and organic vegan wine from Chateau Maris Zulu is a blend of Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre and is full of robust, chewy flavors.

Get it from Drizly for $19.99.
