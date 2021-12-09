Peter Kramer/HBO

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: “Succession” season. If you know someone who is glued to their couch every Sunday night, gasping in delight as America’s worst family emotionally terrorizes each other, then have we got a gift guide for you. We are mere days away from the season three finale, and with fan theories bouncing around the internet like wild, there’s no better time to grab a few Roy family-themed holiday gifts for the “Succession” lover in your life.

From the seriously extravagant to the obscurest of references, plenty of holiday gift inspiration can be taken from everyone’s favorite HBO show. We may not be able to hightail it to a yacht or the Italian countryside this holiday season, but we can snag Greg’s overpriced watch, nab a funky wine like Tom’s or capture Shiv’s iconic, high-waisted girlboss style.

Advertisement

Your sweet “Succession” obsessive will be over the moon with one of these gifts, because what better way to celebrate the holidays than to pay homage to television’s most foul-mouthed, dysfunctional family?