'Succession' Star J. Smith-Cameron Continues Off-Screen Flirtation With Kieran Culkin

While “Succession” is ending, the chemistry between two of its stars is here to stay.

At least J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Waystar Royco general counsel Gerri Kellman on the HBO series, used Sunday’s premiere of her other series “Waco: The Aftermath” as an opportunity to keep it afloat — and made a flirty dig at “Succession” co-star Kieran Culkin by comparing him to his brother.

“And [look] who i invited to it ... yes, that’s right it’s RORY, the NICE Culkin,” Smith-Cameron tweeted with a photo of her alongside Rory Culkin.

And 👀who i invited to it (because he was so brilliant in the first series, Waco, as David Thibideau the guy who lived through and wrote the book (yes, that’s right it’s RORY, the NICE Culkin) pic.twitter.com/nAJAFMLGzg — J. Smith-Cameron🇺🇸 (@j_smithcameron) April 16, 2023

“Succession” fans are familiar with the on-screen chemistry between Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin, but they may not realize the characters’ fictional flirtations are rooted in real life.

“It’s nice to work with that lady, and you know, look at her,” Culkin told The Associated Press during a red carpet event for “Succession” in 2021. “How? She’s so alluring, I can’t focus. It’s a joy. No, I’ve been friends with J for nearly 20 years or so.”

Culkin added he was “really excited” when Smith-Cameron was cast, as the Kellman character was “initially written to be a man,” and said their chemistry “just sorta happened on its own and grew” during production — and ultimately altered the course of the show.

“I would flirt with J. In the most obnoxious way, just to fuck around … but it never occurred to me that it would inform anything they wrote,” Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, adding that Smith-Cameron was “a lovely scene partner” and “fantastic” to work with.

This isn’t the first time Smith-Cameron has initiated a cheeky back-and-forth with Culkin. The 65-year-old actor posted a selfie of her sharing a drink with her co-star in March 2022 ― and wrote that Culkin’s outstretched middle finger “is gonna get stuck like that.”

While their relationship in the series currently appears to be collapsing, the pair jokingly locked lips during the 2022 SAG Awards after “Succession” won for best ensemble performance in a drama series, according to People.

Both Culkin and Smith-Cameron are taken, however, with the former married to model Jazz Charton and the latter to writer-director Kenneth Lonergan. But if her recent statements are to be believed, Smith-Cameron will continue the harmless flirtation forever.

“We were kind of always flirting on set,” she told Esquire in March. “It was never for one second a real flirtation. It was that set-crush kind of thing.”

