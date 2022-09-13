“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong issued the crowning blow at the Emmys on Monday with a diss of King Charles III. (Watch the video below.)
Armstrong, a native Brit, was accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series when he steered to events back home.
“Big week for successions,” he noted. “Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”
“Keep it royalist,” Scottish star Brian Cox interjected, perhaps softening the edge.
“I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position. We’ll leave that to other people,” Armstrong continued.
Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne after her death last week at 96.
But even a time of mourning and transition hasn’t stopped the barbs. The new monarch even took a ribbing for how he directed staff to clear his desk while he signed the accession proclamation.
Armstrong has mocked the powerful before at the Emmys, offering an “un-thank you” to then-President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the 2020 ceremony.