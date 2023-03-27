Well, after three wild seasons, the fourth and final season of HBO’s “Succession” is finally here. Which of the Roys will come out on top? Or will it be one of our favorite Roy-adjacent characters who takes it all home?
Will Kendall have another breakdown? Will Logan die? Will Cousin Greg have a one-liner that we’ll never forget? What’s gonna go down between Tom and Shiv? Is Gerri going to best Roman in epic proportions? Will Marcia seize the day and take the top spot? Or is Waystar Royco just going to burn to the ground?
Whatever happens, “we here for you.” Marina Fang, Ruth Etiesit Samuel and Erin E. Evans are live-blogging the Season 4 premiere of “Succession,” and we can’t wait to go on this journey with audiences. We might not know who wins — or, better yet, who is the biggest loser — until Episode 10, but we’re along for the ride.
Whew, 'Succession' Is Back
I think the siblings have won the battle, but not the war. We shall see. They will probably get played again, because as Tom says to Kendall in Season 3: “I've seen you get fucked a lot, but I’ve never seen Logan get fucked once.”
Based on that teaser following this episode, looks like Tom and Shiv will be beefing for much of this season. I am very intrigued.
One of my many fascinations with this show is how everything is a transaction, so a couple of lines that stood out to me that further that sort of thesis statement.
- Cousin Greg describing his date as “another tick on the chart.”
- Logan saying that people are simply “economic units” and how we’re all just part of a market.
- And in that big Tom/Shiv showdown, Tom suggesting they get into “a full account of the pain in our marriage,” and Shiv’s response: “I don’t want to rake up a whole lot of bullshit for no profit, Tom.” What a line!
“And that interests me seeing somebody who’s maybe committed quite a lot of capital to not thinking about where all human lives go. And you can keep that at bay for a long time, but no one can keep it at bay forever,” he says.
As I’ve said before, I really think Logan might actually die because it would be a fitting end. It’s hard to imagine a more explosive or consequential or definitive ending. I will keep pushing this theory — with the caveat, of course, that I could be very wrong!
I cannot wait to talk nonstop about this show for the next 10 weeks. There are few shows during the last couple of years that have felt this dominant in the cultural conversation (lol, I sound like Kendall), and I’m so looking forward to all the things we’ll have to say about this final season.
The Hundred Sounds Like Spam And Other Premiere Thoughts
I had totally forgotten about Nan Pierce, so I might need to revisit a couple episodes in Season 2.
The sibs starting up The Hundred is hilarious to me. "Substack meets Masterclass meets The New Yorker meets The Economist?" Hell, no. Would not read. Would not subscribe.
I still live for every scene with Greg and Tom, and Tom is always going to find a way to torture Greg, and it will forever and always be funny.
Speaking of Tom, that scene with him and Shiv at the end was brutal. "I could see if I could make love to you," Tom says to Shiv. WHAT? Don't ever speak to me again. That's the only thing Shiv should have said to him.
I'm no closer to knowing who is actually gonna win this thing. But Logan, sitting in his chair, watching ATN late at night, and critiquing the host, is definitely some kind of hell. The man is stressed -- or something -- and let's see if the big man makes it through the season.
What a great premiere: everyone came out swinging and I'm ready to see what happens next week.
New Gen Roys On Top
Moreover, it was so fascinating to get an inside look at Shiv’s personal life and the erosion of her relationship with Tom; I wonder how the sale will exacerbate their divorce. In the sneak peek of the next episode, we saw someone (the competitor, I think) asking who gets their house in the divorce, and the tension was palpable. I’m excited to tune in and find out!
Are You Losing It?
The Guffaw I Just Let Out
“I Could See If I Could Make Love To You"
“I Think It Might Be Time For You And I To Move On.”
HERE WE GOOOOO
“I Hear You Date Models Now"
Roman’s Idea Of Celebrating…
Logan Has A Message...
Logan Wants To Be Roasted And His Kids Aren’t There To Rise To The Occasion
“This Is Disgusting”
"Very Relaxed About The Eight Billion..."
“Where’s All Your Kids, Uncle Logan?"
This Feels Like A Trap…
But Is It Real?
“It’s A Sad, Sad Day When Love Dies"
It’s Nan! Finally, We Know Why She's Back
“Call Your Wife!”
Man, I have missed this show.
The Gerri/Karl/Frank Trifecta
A Food Reference Update
I guffawed.
Also, a few here with Tom and Cousin Greg: “She’s a firecracker, man. She’s crunchy peanut butter.” “He’s gonna fucking gut you like a rainbow trout.”
Tom Continuing To Terrorize Cousin Greg
Poor Willa
“Hoopla And Razzmatazz”
“Uh, I’m Afraid We’re Gonna Need To Hear That Voice"
"What Are People?"
Perhaps the thesis statement of this show. Everything, including family is a transaction!
Also, I think this weirdly introspective (for Logan) scene with Colin supports my theory that Logan might be dying, since he’s pondering what happens after we die. “I’ve got my fucking suspicions.”
Shiv With The One-Liners
Interesting...
More Delicious (But Not Really) Food References
Nan thinks the siblings are “fake fruit for display purposes only.”
"Little Piggies Stuffing Their Mouths"
“Disgustibus!!!! The Disgusting Brothers!”
1933
Timeline Clue Here
“The 'Wife' Part Of That…”
Oh, Tom. He’s struggling through this conversation. This is also a nice callback to “I love the word ‘wife’!” in his cringey Season 1 wedding toast.
Spotted In That Tom/Shiv Phone Call
It's Marcia!
I guess that divorce went through. Good for Marcia!
More Food References
Kendall calls The Hundred “high-calorie info-snacks,” and then wonders if it should be “info-parcels or info-snacks?”
Reminds of Roman calling Vaulter (RIP) "tasty morsels for groovy hubs" in Season 1.