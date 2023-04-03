'Succession' Is 'All Bangers All The Time.' So Should It Actually End?

I trust that Jesse Armstrong has made the right decision to end the show, and when given the rare opportunity to end your show on your own terms, it’s always wise to quit while it’s still strong. But on the other hand, few shows have been able to sustain such a high level of quality, week after week. It’s hard to imagine the possibility of this show waning in quality. It seems like it could easily keep being this good for more seasons. Few shows make me want to dissect every moment and invite such feverish discussion. The fact that I can watch an episode several times and still miss a great joke or key detail? Unparalleled.



This week’s episode was once again that perfect “Succession” combination of wildly funny moments culminating in an absolutely brutal and devastating showdown. That karaoke confrontation, I think, will go down as one of the best scenes of the show (along with many, many others). This show is all bangers all the time.



But again, I get wanting to avoid even the possibility of a slight decline in quality, and it’s a ballsy move to quit while you’re ahead. In the meantime, I’m trying to savor every minute of this show while it’s still on. Looking forward to next week, where surely, like every “Succession” wedding, Connor and Willa’s nuptials will be a disaster. In the meantime, I will be sipping my martini passive aggressos. See you next week, slime puppies!