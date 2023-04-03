The final season of “Succession” is barreling forward, with lots to discuss from Episode 2. Titled “Rehearsal,” the episode gives us the tense meet-up we’ve been waiting for since the Season 3 finale.
Logan Roy (Brian Cox) meets up with all his “needy love sponges” at an impromptu karaoke night after Connor’s very sad wedding rehearsal dinner. Logan barely and begrudgingly doles out what he considers an apology to his kids while trying to convince them to sign on to the current deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) of GoJo, the streaming media giant. But Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are pushing for Logan to ask for more money — and pat themselves on the back for pushing against their Dad who is always seemingly one step ahead.
There’s so much more to untangle from Sunday’s episode, and, in this chat, we have Marina Fang, Ruth Etiesit Samuel and Erin E. Evans to talk about the big moments.
'Succession' Is 'All Bangers All The Time.' So Should It Actually End?
This week’s episode was once again that perfect “Succession” combination of wildly funny moments culminating in an absolutely brutal and devastating showdown. That karaoke confrontation, I think, will go down as one of the best scenes of the show (along with many, many others). This show is all bangers all the time.
But again, I get wanting to avoid even the possibility of a slight decline in quality, and it’s a ballsy move to quit while you’re ahead. In the meantime, I’m trying to savor every minute of this show while it’s still on. Looking forward to next week, where surely, like every “Succession” wedding, Connor and Willa’s nuptials will be a disaster. In the meantime, I will be sipping my martini passive aggressos. See you next week, slime puppies!
Connor Is Out Of Pocket For Getting In Bed With Outside Clothes And His Shoes
But What About Gerri???
Erin, I am also worried about Gerri. Is she about to get knifed by Logan? He’s getting rid of Cyd, so I wonder if he’s planning some purge of other Waystar veterans. I also wonder if this is part of the fallout from her and Roman’s, uh, inappropriate dynamic. Is Logan punishing her? There’s a moment I often think about: After the dick pic debacle at the end of Season 3, Logan tells Roman it’s “disgusting” because Gerri is “a million years old.” Making fun of her age? Come on, Logan! Fuck off. — Marina
Hugo Is Probably Getting Fired
'New York Is Cold, But I Like Where I’m Living!'
Connor's Quote At Karaoke Is Pretty Devastating
I am so concerned for Connor, man. It’s not even funny. To know that his family will definitely be beefing at his wedding? To know his fiancé doesn’t want to go through with this? To know that he was stupid enough to suggest turning his wedding into a PR stunt for his campaign? Something is not right with him, or any of the Roy kids, to be honest.
Speaking Of Almost Feeling Bad For These People …
Side note: Alan Ruck is so spectacular in this scene. Emmy now! (And while we’re at it, I hope Sarah Snook finally gets an Emmy some time too. I mean, really, Emmys for everyone! It’s always hard to single out specific cast members because everyone is so, so great.)
An Ice-Cold Confrontation
The siblings listing out Logan’s various abuses, only to find Logan, as expected, does not actually know what he’s apologizing for or how to even say the right words — hoo boy.
I’m always fascinated by this show’s explorations of the cycles of abuse in this family. Whenever it all comes to a head, like here, I do almost feel bad for these people, especially the siblings. Almost. Even though they are each individually terrible, you see how so much of their behavior is a survival mechanism as a result of being raised by a monster like Logan. Like, when Kendall demands Logan apologize for physically abusing Roman as a kid (which is alluded to several times throughout the show), Roman just shrugs it off: “Everyone hit me, I was annoying.” It explains a lot why Roman’s go-to behavior is making unfiltered, wildly inappropriate jokes to deflect and avoid conflict.
Shiv Is Playing Checkers, But Tom Is Playing Chess
Of Course Roman Goes Crawling Back To Logan
'It’s A Bit Warm'
The Roy Sibling Alliance Is Already Splintering
As I said previously in regards to Roman, I couldn’t discern whether it’s more honest to just be a ruthless wolf (read: “sicko,” general asshole, etc.) like he is, as opposed to presenting yourself as a non-threat. The happy birthday text message should’ve been the tell. I hate that little punk. I’m disappointed.
Kerry’s ATN Audition Tape Was Pretty Damn Terrible
Her inability to read a teleprompter ... my God. Smiling as she relays the news that two children were recently abducted?! I got secondhand embarrassment. Then, the fact that Tom sent Greg to do his bidding — of course, Greg fell for it — and inform Kerry that her performance was horrific? And the fact that she clocked it? It felt like a never-ending series of unfortunate events. — Ruth
Kerry’s motivations have been such a mystery until now. Everyone on this show has something they want out of their maneuvering, and I’ve been wondering what’s in it for her. In this episode, we finally got our answer: She wants to be an ATN anchor? Obviously, it’s not the right fit for her, to put it mildly. The more I think it over, the more I feel like it’s kind of random and comes out of nowhere, which would seem uncharacteristic for this show, where everything is so meticulously plotted and planned. But I also wonder if that’s precisely the point. No one, including the other Roys, expected this from her. — Marina
‘I Fucking Love It’
'Is 15 Equal To 40, Pal?'
Logan’s Rant To The Newsroom Was Diabolical
Greg described the scene perfectly over the phone to Tom. “He’s wearing sunglasses inside,” Greg says to Tom, the chairman of global news at ATN. “He looks like if Santa Claus was a hit man.”
I’ve worked in a number of newsrooms, and Marina, you’re right. That scene was so oddly thrilling to watch. I couldn’t believe the other folks in the newsroom were … actually cheering him on. I feel like journalists typically have quite a bit of skepticism about … most things, and our cynical sides would have had us very concerned about all the theatrics. Sure, they felt obligated to clap, but the eagerness felt a bit misplaced. I couldn’t help but laugh at the end of it.
Logan's Rant Includes An Incredible Real-Life Detail, If True
OK, one of you should get into the actual rant, which was chilling (but also perversely thrilling to watch).
Poor Jess
Kendall's Pitch For Global Coverage Is Telling
I’m sorry, but this made me YELP. The way Kendall articulated his pitch for a “global-global to hyperlocal,” “hardcore international” news outlet is actually very indicative, in my opinion, of how newsrooms approach their coverage of the African continent. No thoughts, just vibes from Western media. What is going on in all of Africa, babes? You tell me!