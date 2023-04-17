HBO

This Conspiracy Theory Would Make For An Epic ‘Succession’ Storyline

Okay, ready for some wild conspiracy theories? I think Gerri had something to do with Logan’s death (yes, I am still thinking about the homicide theory), and that she got messy Kerry to somehow handle it, so that her hands were clean. I just think it’s very sus that Gerri was very obviously fired, but still has a stake in… anything here.



Also: I think Frank and Carl doctored Logan’s letter because it read that Gerri should be named successor (and, let’s face it, none of them stand a chance against Gerri). By the time she walked in, they got her to go along with their plan to collectively doctor the letter so that it looked like Kendall might (?) have been named successor. Because I think they realize that if Kendall is named successor, the siblings will just cancel each other out, then one of them can take over.



Also: I think Kendall’s name was absolutely crossed out, not underlined. — Candice



Candice, I am living for this theory. It complicates everything in the best possible way for a show like this. I love when something I’m not expecting pops up to change the game. And with this theory, I’m looking for every single hit that everything isn’t all as it seems. Plus, when Kerry dropped her purse, that was the FIRST thing I thought of. Like, maybe there are some pills in there that affected Logan. We only have six more episodes for them to get to the bottom of this! — Erin



Oh wow. This theory is great. Kerry was not to be trusted from jump. Because what are you really doing with this old ass man, Kerry? It’s not love, it’s not lust, so it has to be scandal. She’s been opportunistic from the jump.

Also, I can’t wait for Gerri and Roman to fight. I know it’s coming. I want to see a big blow up and Roman calling her all the childish, evil names he can muster up. — Taryn



Roman’s “old ladies” comment was so second-grade tantrum level. He’s such a child. — Candice