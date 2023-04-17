One thing to love about “Succession,” as HuffPost senior reporter Marina Fang pointed out recently, is that not much time passes between moments and episodes.
So when the fourth episode, “Honeymoon States,” starts right off at a memorial of sorts for Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the Roy house, it was clear we’d be in for a jam-packed episode.
Marcia, Logan’s third wife, epically dismisses Kerry, his assistant and lover, when she shows up after being told not to come. The sibs throw digs at their late father while reading obits. And everyone angles to take the top spot at Waystar Royco.
In this chat, Taryn Finley, Candice Frederick and Erin E. Evans chat about all the things that happened the day after Logan Roy died in “Succession.”
Connor Is Still Living His Delusional Life
It’s hilarious to me that Connor’s only play here is to buy more toys for himself. Why would he want to live there, to say that he does? Is this a play to keep Willa? I mean, I get that. But also, like you said Erin, does he even have that money? I really started doing some sloppy math in my head when that deal went down. Exactly how much do each of these siblings have??
Also: I think it’s really odd that while they’re basically at Logan’s memorial, all these very informal business deals are happening. No lawyer present, no notary, no paperwork, nothing that says any of these things are legitimate. They’re so foolish, all of them. — Candice
The most binding agreement was Marcia and Connor’s spit-handshake for the house! — Erin
That spit-handshake was the worst thing about this entire episode. I hope Connor’s account overdrafts and the house crumbles just for that. — Taryn
Right?! I have a hunch that Connor is going to return to Marcia to carry out the deal and she’s going to pretend that she has no idea what he’s talking about. And I would live for that. — Candice
This Conspiracy Theory Would Make For An Epic ‘Succession’ Storyline
Also: I think Frank and Carl doctored Logan’s letter because it read that Gerri should be named successor (and, let’s face it, none of them stand a chance against Gerri). By the time she walked in, they got her to go along with their plan to collectively doctor the letter so that it looked like Kendall might (?) have been named successor. Because I think they realize that if Kendall is named successor, the siblings will just cancel each other out, then one of them can take over.
Also: I think Kendall’s name was absolutely crossed out, not underlined. — Candice
Candice, I am living for this theory. It complicates everything in the best possible way for a show like this. I love when something I’m not expecting pops up to change the game. And with this theory, I’m looking for every single hit that everything isn’t all as it seems. Plus, when Kerry dropped her purse, that was the FIRST thing I thought of. Like, maybe there are some pills in there that affected Logan. We only have six more episodes for them to get to the bottom of this! — Erin
Oh wow. This theory is great. Kerry was not to be trusted from jump. Because what are you really doing with this old ass man, Kerry? It’s not love, it’s not lust, so it has to be scandal. She’s been opportunistic from the jump.
Also, I can’t wait for Gerri and Roman to fight. I know it’s coming. I want to see a big blow up and Roman calling her all the childish, evil names he can muster up. — Taryn
Roman’s “old ladies” comment was so second-grade tantrum level. He’s such a child. — Candice
Tom Knows He’s In Trouble — And He Needs To Find A New Protector
Tom knows he’s in trouble. The only reason he’s even been around this long is because of his weasel-like behavior that got him in Logan’s good graces. Now that he’s dead, him and his shadow Greg are doing the same dance trying to stay relevant. The difference there, however, is that Greg is family and Tom is in the process of divorcing from the family while still needing a life jacket.
He better hope that’s his baby Shiv is carrying so he at least has some baby daddy privileges. — Taryn
LMAO. And he better figure out how to be a stay-at-home dad because if Shiv has it her way I’m sure she doesn’t want him anywhere near whatever Waystar Royco becomes. — Erin
That Marcia-Kerry Confrontation Was A+ Television
Marcia was elevated to icon status after that line, because it was delivered so coolly, with not one care in the world. And Kerry doing the absolute most with the tears! Girl, stop. Also, did anyone peep what was spilling out of her purse? In my head, I was thinking, okay, is that coke? Is that a condom? I was just very much interested in what’s inside the purse of a woman who doesn’t seem to be about anything. — Candice
I was squinting to see what was in that purse! Definitely a lot of stuff in there. And yes, that line from Marcia was just, oh, so perfect. Like, a taxi to the train? Not even all the way to her apartment. That’s epic level dismissal and I was living for it. — Erin
Shiv Is Pregnant And Her Next Moves Will Definitely Be A Power Play
In Episode 1, when she was chugging seltzer, I immediately was like is Shiv pregnant? So I’m glad to see that storyline get picked up, or at least hints of it. Candice, I also gasped when she fell. I hadn’t even thought about it not being Tom’s baby, but I would be here for that drama. — Erin
I know Shiv is about to let her frustration and ego lead her to get back at her brothers, but I need mamas to chill if she’s about to keep this baby. Like Candice, I feel like maybe she won’t, but at the same time, I wonder if she does and uses her pregnancy as some type of power play like everything else seems to be in this show. — Taryn
The Logan Roy Obituaries Were Far Too Nice — But The Roy Siblings Roasted Him Properly
Roman translating those obituaries gave me such life. Another one of those it’s funny because it’s true gafs. — Candice
Also, Tom had some good one-liners, of course, in another scene, remarking that Logan “died fishing his iPhone from a clogged toilet.” Tom blames the clogged up toilet on Frank, saying, “The man lives on Wonder Bread and steak frites. He hadn't had a shit for 20 years.” The writing here is so good — and gross. — Erin
We Know Who Will Replace Logan Roy — And It's About To Be Chaos
They’re so self-centered! I cannot see Kendall and Roman as co-CEOs at all, and I definitely can’t see Shiv just sitting back and letting this deal ride out. I’m wondering what her next move is gonna be. — Erin
I think Shiv, like Kendall seems to be doing, is about to build her own chaotic alliance. Because she’s not putting up with this foolery. — Candice
Shiv is about to take her power back in the next episode. I feel it. You could see her flailing from the moment the board let Kendall know Logan mentioned him as a successor. And, internally, you see Kendall flailing, too. They’re both going to make big ego-driven decisions in the next few episodes (Kendall already has as he’s gone behind Roman’s back on the PR campaign against Logan). It’s just going to get uglier from here before it gets better. But that’s what happens after death, right? — Taryn