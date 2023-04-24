The Most Recent 'Succession' Episode Felt Kinda Like A Game Of 'Survivor'

Matsson Basically Calls Roman And Kendall ‘Unserious People’

A lot of this is high-level RWPS (rich white people shit) for me, so some of this flew over my head TBH. But what I do know is that Matsson was not here for Roman and Kendall’s “tribute band,” calling them out on the very obvious fact that they don't actually don’t know how to do business. Matsson is so confident, in his own space, and totally has the drop on these guys. But he enjoys playing them for the clowns that they are. I laughed when Kendall tried to jab him with “must be funnier with subtitles.” — Candice



Matsson’s dig at Kendall trying to run that media startup Vaulter was especially good. He knows he can’t run a business and is going to remind him every chance he gets. I also find it interesting that Roman must have said it at least five times in the episode: Dad wanted to keep ATN. He eagerly wants to honor his dad’s wishes so that made it really clear for me that he was ultimately going to go OFF on Matsson. Also, I love-hate how this show so often reminds me of real media conversations and deals that happen. Acquisition, leaders stepping down, big controversies — I’m anxious to see the fallout from those bad Logan moments — all kind of starts to blur together. — Erin



Like Shiv said, why are they (read: Roman) so hellbent on preserving Logan’s wishes? I fear Roman, particularly, is still trying to make his dad proud — even though it’s far too late for that (and he wouldn't anyway). — Candice



When Matsson and his colleagues started speaking in Swedish and essentially referred to the Roys as the inbred Habsburgs, I yelped. One thing Matsson has is the absolute nerve. Offering a dollar for the entirety of ATN? Referring to them as “a tribute band” and calling the brand “news for angry old people?” Whew. Now, Roman snapped on him, which I think was a manifestation of both grief and frustration, but Matsson really came back with an “undeniable” offer of $192 per share. – Ruth



Before he even finished his offer, I was like… he’s going to ask to buy it for just one dollar, isn’t he? Gawd, I love him. — Candice