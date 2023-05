The fact that they just started biting each other in the middle of a party among a ton of other people is a testament to how deeply self-centered everyone in this space is. NO ONE noticed the two cannibals in the center of the dance floor? I cringed in every scene they were in, especially the after-sex scene. I have no answers to this question of what is going on with them, just more questions.She must be spinning over the pregnancy thing, right? She doesn’t know what to do, and just hangs with Tom because he’s just ... there? Like, there ALL THE TIME? I don’t know. It all seems like a new pathetic low for Shiv. Though, I did think when they talked about what they’re in this for, when Tom says that he basically likes shiny things, was telling. I just ... am not entirely sure what it tells us, though.But even with all the disturbing things they did throughout this episode, the one that puzzled me most is the scene where Tom is driving himself and Shiv somewhere. Because I don’t recall ever seeing any character on this show drive their own car. Where are they going? Tom has a car? Tom knows how to drive? — CandiceWait, he was driving? I assumed their driver was driving them, and they were both in the back seat.I regret to inform you that I briefly thought Tom and Shiv looked kind of hot at this party … until they started doing whatever the hell they were doing. I know, I know. This marriage is toxic, and they have both hurt each other and pushed each other around the entire time. It’s a real testament to Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook, who are so, so good in this episode (and all the time).I really wonder what’s going to happen. There’s a part of them that needs the other in a perverse way. Will Shiv tell Tom about the pregnancy? Will they ever have an honest discussion? Or was this the closest we’ll ever get to, as Tom said earlier in the season, “a full accounting of the marriage”? — MarinaI thought they were in the back seat too, because they’re ALWAYS in the back seat. But I saw the back seat behind them! And the way Tom was staring ahead and had his hand up. I was like … are these two very disturbed people going on … a road trip together? — CandiceShiv looked hot all episode. Her wardrobe was just light-years better than it had been in the past few episodes and I’m sure for good reason. (Another reason to read Ruth’s interview with costume designer Michelle Matland since she provided so much insight to her thoughts around fashion in “Succession.” I’ll have to go back to see what I think of Tom’s lewks! I have no clue what is going on with them as a couple, though. Do we even know if Tom knows that she’s pregnant? That has been on my mind every time they appear on screen together. — ErinI don’t think Tom knows, and I’m still deeply concerned about that whole thing. — CandiceSidebar: Every week, I’ve been loving people making memes of Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, with Tom Wambsgans' quotes . Genius. (I recently rewatched that “Pride & Prejudice” adaptation, which is one of my favorites, and it really holds up.) — Marina