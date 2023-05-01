Roman Is Deeply Unwell

This little, insecure, miserable, untalented man had the nerve to fire not one, but two very talented women in the Roy orbit. That tells me everything I need to know about him.



Plus, Roman listening to his dad berating him on the phone (yet again) over and over reflects a lot of self-loathing that I think all the siblings have. — Candice



This moment was so sad and disturbing to me, whew. Another thing about Roman is that we often see him doing a nervous fast trot across the scene in a bunch of episodes when he’s about to fuck something up. I feel like I’ve seen that walk IRL before — and it unnerves me to no end. — Erin



Great eye, Erin! He also did a version of that last week on the mountaintop with Matsson. That split second when he scrunches up his face, and then decides: “Fuck it! I’m doing it!” and heads over to Matsson pissing on the side of the mountain. Incredible work from Kieran Culkin. — Marina



When he asked Kendall, who is also deeply unwell, whether maybe he went too far after firing Joy, and Kendall was like ... YOLO. That’s a very rare occasion when Roman is actually second-guessing himself out loud, and he goes to the absolute wrong person for clarity. — Candice



All anyone wants is approval from their dad, and now they’ll never get it.

Obviously, this doesn’t take away from their incompetence, but I do wonder how much the fact that none of these idiots have grieved their father’s death contributes to them making these totally unhinged business moves.



Also, Gerri! That is all. The face she makes when Roman asks her to believe he is as good as his dad. Chef’s kiss. And her line: “You are a weak monarch in a dangerous interregnum,” and when she whispers: “I am good at my job.” Every episode, we say: “Give [X ACTOR] an Emmy,” and this was J. Smith-Cameron’s Emmy moment, for sure. — Marina



Also, when Gerri says, “Say it, or believe it?” in response to Roman’s demand? I laughed so hard. J. Smith-Cameron is so, so good. — Erin



Yeah, I think they’re all spinning out after his death. Because they don’t know who they are and what to do when they’re not openly competing with him or taking his bullshit.



I love Gerri SO MUCH. She says what needs to be said every time. Always the “I’m gonna call bullshit on this” woman. Respect. And I love that she read Roman for filth after he fired her (AGAIN). He deserved that. He’s trying to force people to respect him that don’t, and won’t. — Candice