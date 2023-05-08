Gerri Puts Roman In His Place, Once Again

And yet again, Gerri has to remind Roman that he is not his dad. He’s a little talentless, insecure twerp. OK, I added that last part, but I’m sure she’d agree. I’m here for Gerri leaving and demanding all she’s worth. She deserves! Also: I always find it interesting that each of the siblings are reminded how little they are like their father in every episode, and in every episode they pretend like that doesn’t hurt. And they navigate that hurt by doing something totally ridiculous. They truly are unserious people. The lot of them. — Candice



OMG, twerp! That’s the perfect word to describe him. I feel like we need to bring back calling people “twerps.” It’s so ’90s to me. And I love that. Anyway, Gerri deserves so much money and respect, and I want her to get every cent of the “hundreds of millions of dollars” that she’s demanding. I also love that she just straight up tells Roman about himself. “I could have got you there. But no, nope!” I want her to remind him every single time they interact. — Erin



LOL, twerp just seemed so perfect for him. It gave me pause when Gerri said that she could have gotten Roman there. I mean, I think she certainly has the talent to turn water into wine (because this is the kind of talent you’d need to pull something like that off), but why would she want to? Because that was expected of her? Because that’s the position she plays? Or because she knew that would especially hurt him? I want to believe the latter. Because that makes me respect her even more. — Candice



That line in particular also reminded me of what Gerri said last week. “Do you want me to say it or believe it?” Something to that effect about Roman telling her to believe he’s as good as his dad. I think (and definitely hope!) that she was just saying it. Oh, also, speaking of Roman. Him volunteering to speak at the funeral? Pops popcorn. This might be another Emmy-worthy scene from Kieran Culkin. Can’t wait. — Erin



Truly the worst choice among the siblings to give this speech. I cannot wait. — Marina



I totally forgot he even said that. OMG he’s going to be a train wreck. — Candice



Gerri is not playing with that little boy Romulus, and I hope she gets her lick back. We’re gradually starting to see things unravel for Roman and Shiv, i.e., Gerri may go public with Roman’s illicit dick pics and Shiv boarded Matsson’s sinking ship. From a plot standpoint, I find it fascinating how the skeletons in their closets are gradually being revealed, but Kendall basically has remained unscathed this season. I’m really waiting to see who will weaponize the vehicular homicide charge against him, and in what ways. Like Candice said, this is going to be a train wreck. — Ruth