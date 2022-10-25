The 'Succession' Season 4 Teaser Has Dropped

The official teaser for the fourth season of HBO’s “Succession” has arrived, giving viewers a glimpse at the tense family drama ahead.

The trailer, which HBO released online Monday, features the wildly dysfunctional Roy family and gives a sneak peek at siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who form a “rebel alliance” against their father, Logan.

The family patriarch speaks at the beginning of the trailer, saying, “Everything I try to do, people turn against me.”

“I’m a hundred feet tall,” he said. “These people are pygmies.”

Also featured in the teaser is fan favorite cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), who gave the internet the unforgettable “slime puppy” line in Season 3.

“Succession” has garnered a dedicated fan base since its first season premiered in 2018. The series took home the award for the best drama series at the 2022 Emmys last month.

