The 'Succession' Season 4 Teaser Has Dropped

The official teaser for the fourth season of HBO’s “Succession” has arrived, giving viewers a glimpse at the tense family drama ahead.
The trailer, which HBO released online Monday, features the wildly dysfunctional Roy family and gives a sneak peek at siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin), Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who form a “rebel alliance” against their father, Logan.
The family patriarch speaks at the beginning of the trailer, saying, “Everything I try to do, people turn against me.”
“I’m a hundred feet tall,” he said. “These people are pygmies.”
Also featured in the teaser is fan favorite cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), who gave the internet the unforgettable “slime puppy” line in Season 3.
“Succession” has garnered a dedicated fan base since its first season premiered in 2018. The series took home the award for the best drama series at the 2022 Emmys last month.
The dark comedy returns to HBO in the spring.