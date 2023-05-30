'Succession' Gave Us Its Final 'F**k Off' — And Stuck The Landing

HBO

Roman Dropped A Huge Bomb During The ‘Succession’ Finale

Of course, we have to talk about the big showdown at the board meeting. I screamed through much of it, and had to rewatch it because I could not keep up with all the bombs being dropped, like Roman revealing that potentially neither of Ken’s kids are his (!!!), and Ken lying about his vehicular manslaughter incident and pretending it didn't happen. WTF?! — Marina



I should not have laughed as hard as I did when Rome referred to his literal niece and nephew as “randos.” It is objectively not good to refer to your brother’s kids as “randos”! In this context though, it was a very charged comment, both emotionally and racially. I thought Ken’s kids were adopted, and considering the fact that Sophie is a young girl of color, the comment felt like Roman was saying, “Look, she isn’t even blood, and she sure as hell isn’t white. So she’s irrelevant to me and this company.” — Ruth



So does “filing-cabinet guy” mean sperm bank? I had always assumed Sophie was adopted, and in Season 1, if I recall correctly, there was some indication that Kendall and Rava had fertility issues. For some reason, I assumed maybe they tried again after adopting Sophie, and then Iverson was biological. But I think Roman is saying Iverson was conceived via sperm donor, and therefore Kendall is not the father of either kid.



It’s absolutely chilling and vicious, as you note, Ruth. And to choose this precise moment to deploy this piece of ammunition! This show and these characters are nothing but consistent. — Marina



Not Kendall being a deadbeat and us having a possible "Maury" situation. “Kendall Roy…you…are NOT the father!” This is peak DRAMA. I love elite white mess. I really do. — Ruth



I am cackling. Now I’m picturing these idiots going on "Maury"! It makes me wonder what other secrets we’ll never know about. You know all of these idiots have them stored in their emotional armory, ready to deploy them during the next big fight or business squabble. — Marina



Let me tell you, I have been waiting all season long for someone to bring up the homicide! All season long, we watched Shiv and Roman be antagonized by their secrets: her pregnancy and his illicit affair with Gerri, respectively. Kendall was just vibing, trying to secure the throne this time around. I was impatiently waiting for someone to let it rip, and it did not disappoint. When he started fumbling his words and said he made that up to feign closeness with his siblings? I knew he lost the plot, literally. — Ruth