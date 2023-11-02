'Succession' Star Involved In Four-Car Crash In Los Angeles

“Succession” star Alan Ruck was involved in a four-car collision in Los Angeles on Tuesday that included a pickup truck reportedly driven by the actor smashing into Raffallo’s Pizza in Hollywood, per The Los Angeles Times and multiple other outlets.

Surveillance footage obtained by KTLA shows the electric Rivian truck rear-ending a car on La Brea Avenue around 9 p.m. This second vehicle was pushed into Hollywood Boulevard and was struck by a third, while the Rivian clipped a fourth before slamming into Raffallo’s.

Photos from the scene showed the truck had broken through the wall and into the restaurant, while bystanders captured the aftermath on TikTok.

“The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” Tim Ratcliff, who owns nearby restaurants, told KTLA on Wednesday.

Ratcliff added that he ran to the Rivian to help, but that the driver immediately asked about the well-being of “everyone” else. TMZ reported that Ruck, 67, remained on site and was seen speaking on his phone near the damaged truck as police assessed the scene.

“There were injuries reported, but they appear to be minor,” LAPD Sgt. Hector Guzman told The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. “Nothing life threatening in nature.”

Ruck is best known for his roles on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986) and "Succession." Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press

Ambulances were dispatched for a 40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, per NBC News. The local fire department reported a 32-year-old man was hospitalized “in unknown condition,” but that “no extrication” of people from their cars was required.

Police confirmed that none of the drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, but that an investigation into the crash is ongoing. It remains unclear if the unidentified man taken to hospital was a pedestrian or inside one of the four vehicles at the time of the crash.