Sue Bird Shows Even A Legend Can Get Faked Out Of Her Shoes

Sue Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and recently won her fifth Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Tokyo.

But even legends can get faked to the floor on occasion.

Watch Erica Wheeler of the LA Sparks send Bird sprawling with a quick-stop, through-the-legs crossover dribble on Sunday. She then swished a jump shot.

Here’s the end result:

Wheeler collected 17 points and that viral moment in the host Sparks’ 81-53 rout of Bird’s Seattle Storm.

In basketball parlance, such a supreme act of juking is said to break the ankles of a defender (but not really.)

Fans made sport of a basketball GOAT taking a tumble, as the replay showed Bird appearing to trip over her own foot. Some say Wheeler stepped on her foot as well.

