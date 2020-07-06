Sue Bird's Birthday Message To Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe Is A Showstopper

WNBA star Sue Bird provided the heart for her happy birthday to girlfriend Megan Rapinoe on Sunday. Rapinoe provided the humor.

Bird posted a video on Instagram of Rapinoe dancing joyously in a hot tub, telling her soccer star companion: “How you live life on the outside is how you make me feel on the inside.”

Rapinoe can be seen rocking out, complete with some excellent air drumming and air conducting, to Maggie Rogers’ “Back in My Body.”