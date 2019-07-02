Sue Bird Sounds Off On How Trump 'F**king Hates' Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe

U.S. Women’s national soccer star Megan Rapinoe garnered many fans after she vehemently told press she would not visit President Donald Trump at the White House if her team won the Women’s World Cup. But her biggest supporter, by far, is her girlfriend WNBA player Sue Bird.
Bird, a player on the Seattle Storm, published an essay on The Players’ Tribune Tuesday after Rapinoe helped her team defeat France in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The essay, aptly titled “So the President F**king Hates My Girlfriend,” expands on just that.
“Some of it is kind of funny ... but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention??” Bird wrote of Trump’s recent criticisms about Rapinoe. “It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross.”
Bird added that the “legitimately scary” part of the situation are the Trump fans who have come after her and Rapinoe online.
“It’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA [Make America Great Again] peeps getting hostile in your mentions,” she wrote. “And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.”
Last week, Trump scolded Rapinoe for saying she would not be “going to the f**king White House” ― comments she later doubled down on.
“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”
Trump also criticized Rapinoe for taking a knee during the national anthem in past games as a show of solidarity with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and racism.
“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” he added.
Bird praised Rapinoe for her unwavering sense of self and ability to stay cool under pressure.
“I just think it’s also really important not to forget what this is actually, first and foremost, about, you know?” she wrote. “It’s about a world-class athlete, operating at the absolute peak of her powers, on the absolute biggest stage that there is. It’s about an athlete f**king killing it. It’s about Megan coming through.”
“You just cannot shake that girl,” Bird continued. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”
Rapinoe has openly criticized the Trump administration in the past. Last month, the soccer star told Yahoo Sports she’s “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because “of everything I stand for.”
The Women’s National Soccer Team faces off against England on Tuesday in the semi-finals.
Head to The Players’ Tribune to read Bird’s full essay.