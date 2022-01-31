In this photo provided by UK Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Jan. 19, 2022. Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP,

A report has blamed “failures of leadership and judgment” in the U.K. Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Office for staff parties held during coronavirus lockdown, a scandal which has rocked Boris Johnson’s government.

Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who conducted the investigation, said it was “difficult to justify” the controversial gatherings as she criticized the “excessive consumption of alcohol” by government staff.

Advertisement

The bombshell findings are contained in Gray’s 12-page report into alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, which was finally published at 2:20 p.m. GMT on Monday.

The report said: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

“At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening

across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these

gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear

to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.

Advertisement

“The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional

workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government

Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of

alcohol in the workplace.”

Gray also rejects the claims that Downing Street and Whitehall staff were entitled to let their hair down because of the pressure they were under.

She said: “Those challenges also applied to key and frontline workers across the country who were working under equally, if not more, demanding conditions, often at risk to their own health.”

Gray took over the inquiry after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who was initially tasked with investigating the partygate allegations, was forced to quit when it emerged a gathering was held in his own office before Christmas 2020.

Advertisement

She had been expected to deliver it to the prime minister last week, but the Metropolitan Police’s announcement last Tuesday that it was launching an investigation of their own into some of the alleged parties held up the process.

The Met then said the Gray report should only make “minimal references” to the gatherings they are probing, further delaying the process.

Her eagerly anticipated report was finally handed to Number 10 shortly after 11 a.m. GMT Monday.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office confirmed that Gray — who spoke to Johnson over the weekend — had “provided an update on her investigation” to the prime minister.

Johnson then had around two hours to digest its contents with his closest aides before it was published on the government website.

He will make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m. GMT before addressing MPs from his Conservative Party.

The report reveals that the Met are investigating 12 gatherings in total — including one in the flat above 10 Downing Street on Nov. 13, 2021.

Gray’s report only focuses on the four alleged parties that the police have decided not to investigate.

On gatherings held in the Downing Street garden, Gray says it was appropriate to have meetings there as the open air meant they were more COVID-safe.

However, she is scathing about the culture within Downing Street which allowed some to attend the get-togethers without being invited.

Advertisement

And she reveals that some staff felt unable to raise their concerns about the gatherings with their bosses.

She said: “The garden was also used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight.

“This was not appropriate. Any official access to the space, including for meetings, should be by invitation only and in a controlled environment.

“Some staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work

but at times felt unable to do so. No member of staff should feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct where they witness it.”

Gray said that because of the Met investigation, she is “extremely limited” in what she can say at this stage on the alleged parties they are investigating.

But she insisted that the police probe should not be used as an excuse not to introduce changes to the workplace culture in Downing Street.