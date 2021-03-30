Cargo Ship Is Freed From Suez Canal And It’s Full Steam Ahead With Jokes On Twitter

The gigantic cargo ship that’s blocked the Suez Canal for the best part of a week is back on the move, news that’s delighted and disappointed social media users in equal measure.
On Monday, the course of the MS Ever Given was corrected following a complex rescue operation after six days of being wedged sideways in the Egyptian waterway.
Twitter users seized on the freeing of the quarter-mile-long vessel.
Some urged authorities to “put it back,” suggesting the ship’s stranding was a metaphor for life during the coronavirus pandemic and that it had provided a weird kind of comfort.
Others predicted what would happen now and revealed who was really responsible for its rescue:
