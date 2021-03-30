ENTERTAINMENT

Cargo Ship Is Freed From Suez Canal And It’s Full Steam Ahead With Jokes On Twitter

Gags about the MS Ever Given being on the move again will float your boat.

The gigantic cargo ship that’s blocked the Suez Canal for the best part of a week is back on the move, news that’s delighted and disappointed social media users in equal measure.

On Monday, the course of the MS Ever Given was corrected following a complex rescue operation after six days of being wedged sideways in the Egyptian waterway.

Twitter users seized on the freeing of the quarter-mile-long vessel.

Some urged authorities to “put it back,” suggesting the ship’s stranding was a metaphor for life during the coronavirus pandemic and that it had provided a weird kind of comfort.

Others predicted what would happen now and revealed who was really responsible for its rescue:

