bymuratdeniz via Getty Images There are now plenty of luggage options out there to ease our most-common packing problems.

The luxury luggage market is having a bit of a moment thanks to folks who can’t decide whether Away suitcases and other bags with features like built-in charging are worth it. Lucky for us, that means there are now plenty of luggage options out there to ease our most common packing problems.

Take this Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case. It has a super-smart layout that includes a vacuum-sealed compartment to help you fit every last item into your bag, so you can really be sure you’re using every available crevice. No need to buy additional packing cubes to stay organized because this carry on has labeled compartments for your easy-to-lose accessories like socks, undergarments and even chargers.

“Type-A” travelers will love the hideaway tube for an umbrella and the exterior pockets for water bottles, magazines and your passport. For people who want to stay organized while jet-setting — not just when they’re headed to and from the airport — this suitcase also comes with a removable compression laundry bag that keeps your dirties separate from your cleans.

With all of its space-saving features, think of this bag as shrink-wrapped luggage that will give you plenty of extra space for all those souvenirs you’ll be bringing back.

FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case - $179



See Deal