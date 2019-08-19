'Suits' Alludes To Meghan Markle's New Duchess Role In Hilarious Line

Meghan Markle may no longer be on “Suits,” but her character, Rachel Zane, lives on.

On a recent episode of the legal drama series, now in its final season, Markle’s TV husband (played by actor Patrick J. Adams), was asked how Meghan’s character Rachel was doing.

“Good. In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” Adams quipped, seemingly alluding to Meghan’s role as the Duchess of Sussex and her place in royal life alongside Prince Harry.

The “Suits” Twitter account posted the clip of the interaction and wrote, “Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well,” with a winking emoji face.

Character aside, Adams hilariously knew just what to say when Meghan announced her engagement to Harry in November 2017. Markle was his on-screen fiancée at the time.

Adams quoted a tweet from Kensington Palace that announced the engagement and wrote: “She said she was just going out to get some milk.”

Adams also added a sweet, somewhat more serious message:

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” the actor wrote. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Since then, the two couples welcomed their first children around the same time.

Just after Meghan gave birth to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Adams wished the royal couple well and said he was hoping the kids could meet for a play date soon.

“Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure,” the actor said as he reflected on becoming a parent himself.

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

We’ll be waiting on those play date pictures!

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).