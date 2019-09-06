Beekeepers Petition Court To Block EPA Approval Of Bee-Killing Insecticide

The number of honeybee hives, critical to pollinating crops for the agricultural industry and other plants for wildlife, plummeted from 6 million in 1947 to 2.4 million in 2008.

A recent survey found that American beekeepers lost about 35% of their honeybee colonies over the 2018-19 winter — the highest level recorded since the tracking began in 2006.

Bees help pollinate a third of all the crops Americans eat. The insects’ value to the U.S. agricultural industry is estimated to be $200 billion a year.