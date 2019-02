Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, is now a sworn member of the U.S. Navy.

The yellow Labrador retriever joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday as a sworn service dog.

Sully, also now known as Navy Hospital Corpsman (HM) Petty Officer Sully, took an oath before U.S. servicemen and -women and at least six other service dogs, while vowing to “comfort, support and cheer warriors and their families, active duty and retired.”

Sully additionally agreed, with a silent shake of his paw, that he was taking on the role freely, “without any promise of treats or tummy rubs.”

A photo later posted to Sully’s Instagram account celebrated his enlistment, calling it “an honor and privilege to join a wonderful group of dogs at [Walter Reed Bethesda.]”

“I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to,” the post read.

The endearing ceremony follows Sully briefly serving as Bush’s service dog before the president’s death last November. Prior to this, Sully was trained by America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that raises and trains service dogs for disabled military veterans and first responders.

Sully, who was named after retired airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who famously landed a damaged airline plane on the Hudson River in 2009, captured hearts around the world while attending the late president’s funeral and memorial services, with him repeatedly seen sitting and lying before his casket.