Hero Airline Pilot Capt. Sully Is 'Disgusted' By Trump, He Reveals In Blistering Attack

Retired Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, America’s favorite airline pilot, is “disgusted” by the “current occupant of the White House,” he tweeted Friday in an uncharacteristic attack on President Donald Trump.

The easygoing pilot, who safely landed a crippled commercial airliner in the Hudson River 11 years ago to save every one of his 155 passengers, erupted over a report Thursday in The Atlantic about Trump’s shocking insults labeling fallen service members as “losers” and “suckers.”

As part of his nine-tweet attack, Sullenberger began by honoring his father, who, like him, was a war veteran. “His generation saved the world from fascism,” he wrote. Sullenberger, an Air Force veteran, volunteered for military service during the Vietnam War.

“I have long known that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling, whether in the military or in civilian life,” he added in a following tweet. “And I have always tried to be a voice of reason and to speak in a measured way.”

But “this situation calls for a much more direct approach. It is time to call out egregious behavior for what it is,” he flatly stated.

“For the first time in American history, a president has repeatedly shown utter and vulgar contempt and disrespect for those who have served and died serving our country,” Sullenberger noted.

“While I am not surprised, I am disgusted by the current occupant of the Oval Office. He has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit for and to have no respect for the office he holds,” Sullenberger added.

“He cannot understand selflessness because he is selfish. He cannot conceive of courage because he is a coward.”

He concluded: “We owe it not only to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, but to ourselves and to succeeding generations to vote him out.”

Sullenberger is a registered Republican who was approached by the GOP in 2009 about running for Congress. He endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president earlier this year.

