Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

The best accessories, outdoor grills, smokers, seasonings and more to make an ideal summertime meal.
Brittany Ross
Become your very own pitmaster with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ORDORA-Portable-Rustproof-Stainless-Accessories/dp/B081CKP211?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="handheld grill basket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ORDORA-Portable-Rustproof-Stainless-Accessories/dp/B081CKP211?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">handheld grill basket</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Weber-741001-Original-22-Inch-Charcoal/dp/B00004RALU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="compact classic charcoal grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Weber-741001-Original-22-Inch-Charcoal/dp/B00004RALU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">compact classic charcoal grill</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Better-Grillin-Scrubbin-Stone-Cleaner/dp/B007KPM60K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="grill cleaning stone" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Better-Grillin-Scrubbin-Stone-Cleaner/dp/B007KPM60K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c8996be4b0aa392d3eca2f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">grill cleaning stone</a>.
Amazon
Become your very own pitmaster with this handheld grill basket, a compact classic charcoal grill and a grill cleaning stone.

One of the very few things that will get me to come outdoors during the summer is a delicious charbroiled burger, roasted corn on the cob or some juicy barbecued chicken, fresh off the grill.

If you want to have yourself a delicious buffet of grilled-up goodness, or just want to make a tasty weekday meal without dirtying up the kitchen, a few things from the following list might just be your new grilling BFF. Pick yourself up a tangy South Carolina-famous BBQ mustard sauce, a grill-top cast iron smoker box to inject your meats with flavor and a meat thermometer so accurate that the professionals use it for themselves.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A compact and affordable Weber grill with tons of five-star-ratings on Amazon
Available with or without a cover.

Promising review: "Affordable and reliable. Perfect for our backyard. We prefer charcoal to gas, and we've cooked about everything under the sun on this bad boy. Easy to assemble. Easy to clean. Exactly what we wanted." — Marci Manley
$139+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A highly rated gas grill that offers fast heat up times
You will need a propane tank to operate this grill.

Promising review: "This is my third gas grill and this is the best one so far. To me, the biggest issue is 'even heat' across the surface and this one is very even. My last grill had one super hot area, a couple of them just hot, and a couple of cooler areas. Was a pain, you had to stand there switching positions of the food so none got overcooked too fast. This grill doesn't have that issue. Very pleased with this purchase." — Ron
$369.99 at Amazon
3
Wayfair
A picnic table with benches that folds flat when not in use
Originally $487; available in gray or taupe.

Promising review: "Easy to assemble and perfect for additional seating and dining options on the patio! Best part is that it folds flat to store in the garage for the winter." —GL
$359.99 at Wayfair
4
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of a fan favorite savory seasoning that taste great on veggies and any protein
Dan-O's is a small biz that was founded by Dan. O (Oliver), who came up with a spice blend one day and realized it actually tasted really good. People who tried the seasoning told him he should sell it, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Promising review: "Life changing. The best seasoning I’ve ever used. Definitely leveled up my cooking with this! Will order again — but the biggest size this time!" — Josie
$21.89 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A set of six grill mats that prevent sticky messes from building up on your grates
Promising review: "I doubted that I could get grill marks on meat with these, I was wrong. They worked really great and I didn’t lose any of my veggies. Wiped clean and looks like new. Good product and I highly recommend these." — Jimmy
$15.97 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A non-toxic grill cleaner that scrapes away any caked-on residue coating your grates
Each stone is good for up to two deep cleanings or 6–8 maintenance cleanings.

Promising review: "Completely restored my 3-year-old grill grates. Used to clean them with a box of Brillo pads and a headache but this product did the job so efficiently. Will definitely be keeping on hand for as needed cleaning. Would recommend cleaning in a deep sink so you can rinse stone residue off as you go, cannot use this at the grill without rinsing as the stone gets smaller as you go. Worth the price!" — hbinoc
$6.99 at Amazon
7
Thermapen
A small but mighty Thermapen for accurately checking the doneness of meat
While you might think $83 is a bit steep for a thermometer, just know it's the one the pros reach for when they want the most accurate temperature quickly.

Promising review: "This is the absolute best thermometer out there, I've had one for over a year now and use it nearly every weekend with great results. It's extremely fast, and always accurate and consistent. I had tried cheaper thermometers from retail stores and they were wildly inconsistent — probing the same spot would swing in a 30-degree difference! Once I got a Thermapen I threw all of those other thermometers away, there's just no comparison. Now that I have a fast and accurate way to check my temps, food off the grill or smoker is cooked to perfection. Well worth the money!" — Matt
$83 at ThermoWorks
8
www.amazon.com
A 12-pack of reusable 12-inch metal skewers
Available in four other sizes.

Promising review: "I used to use wooden kabob skewers that would always burn. These fixed that. Would highly recommend them. They work great." —Youcef
$13.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A bottle of tangy and sweet Lillie's of Charleston mustard barbecue sauce
Lillie's of Charleston is a Black- and family-owned small biz based in South Carolina that, lucky for us, bottles and sells their award-winning sauces and spice mixes that were inspired by Sunday dinners at Aunt Lillie's house.

Promising review: "I grew up in Charleston, South Carolina and this is by far the most authentic South Carolina Mustard BBQ I’ve been able to find. I highly recommend. A true taste of home delivered to my door in Phoenix!" — Jenna Bowen
$10.98 at Amazon
10
BuzzFeed / Hannah Loewentheil
A bottle of truffle-infused hot sauce that tastes savory with a touch of sweetness
It's vegan, gluten-free and is available in two spice levels and in both white and black truffle.

Promising review: "THE BEST SAUCE ON EARTH! Life changing on eggs, epic on macaroni and cheese, superlative on hamburgers, incredible on roasted veggies! There is no end! It is hands down the most delicious hot sauce ever. Makes your breakfast burrito gourmet! Not outrageously hot, not outrageously truffle, just perfect, a little zing of heat, and a wonderful unctuous truffle flavor! You will not regret ordering this delicious perfect sauce!" — Erica Kimberly
$11.49+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of waterproof and fire-resistant grilling gloves
Available in three sizes.

Promising review: "These gloves are exactly what I needed. I cook on a bbq outdoors a lot and I cook with cast iron in my kitchen. These gloves allow me to handle hot pans and grates more easily than with potholders. These will become an integral part of my cooking routine from here on out." — Amazon customer
$25.49+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set two tongs to make flipping and transferring foods easier
Promising review: "I have purchased several sets of tongs for my husband for grilling over the past few years. It is difficult to find tongs that are long enough and sturdy enough for grilling a lot. These are the best I’ve found. The longer ones are very good for grilling on a large grill when you need to reach across the heat. The grips are good and the locking mechanism works well. I think best of all is the gripping end of the tongs. They grip very well for food pieces large and small. They also clean up very well. I will be buying more of these as Christmas gifts." — CAgrios
$14.95 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A wide offset spatula that is essential for flattening and flipping burger patties
Promising review: "Bought this to aid in making smash burgers on the flat top grill — it works AWESOME! I couldn’t be happier. It’s heavy and feels sturdy in hand. I was looking at a more expensive name brand option, but it was out of stock so I decided to give this one a whirl — really glad I did! It would be silly to spend more for the same thing. Try it — you’ll love it!" — Dez
$12.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pair of no-installation flexible grill lights for barbecuing at night
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVED this product. I purchased them as a gift for my brother when we were all using cell phones to see the grill one night. They are sturdy, provide sufficient lighting, and are high temperature resistant. Be careful, because when they are on the grill they do get hot on the outside, so take them off with some protection (gloves, towel, etc). I loved them so much I ended up purchasing a pair for my grill as well." — MVega
$12.74+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A dimmable headlamp that is great for grilling while camping
Promising review: "The LED headlamp with smart dimming technology is a nifty little item. We used it for grilling dinner outside while it was starting to get dark. Dusk time, the light was bright enough to see but not full power. As the sun set completely, the headlamp brightened and my husband didn’t have to stop cooking or go wash his hands to adjust the brightness of the bulb. It just automatically did it. I would highly recommend this product, especially for outdoors work when daylight may be short." — brian rowan
$14.35+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel grilling basket to prevent food from slipping through the grates
It comes with dividers so you can cook three types of food at the same time while keeping them separated.

Promising review: "Scallops, veggies, chicken tenders...no matter what, this basket is awesome for charcoal grilling. Saves the hassle of managing small items on the grill, and perfect for easy clean-up!!" — Cynthia S.
$19.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A grill basket with high sides so you can stir and toss your chopped veggies
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted and it is very sturdy. Perfect for grilling veggies or other loose things on the grill without losing them in between the grates." — Aaron Sholl
$24.49+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A Weber charcoal smoker that slow cooks meats and infuses them with flavor
It has two cooking grates for smoking multiple items at once, and the temperature is easily adjusted using the two dampers. Plus, you can connect it to the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub via Bluetooth to monitor the internal temperature. It's also available in three sizes.

Promising review: "Don’t waste your money on overpriced smokers. This Weber smoker gets the job done and holds temp between 235–215 degrees all day. You may have to add a few briquettes after 4-5 hours but totally worth it!! I have cooked brisket and ribs on this over a dozen times and the people I shared the food with were amazed!! Well done, Weber!" — Steve Livingston
$279+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A cast-iron smoker box that can be placed your gas, charcoal, or electric grill to infuse foods with flavor
It works on pretty much any grill — just add your favorite wood chips, along with juices, water, or marinades, and let the grill do the rest!

Promising review: "Highly recommended! If you are looking to get a smoker and are hesitant to drop big bucks because you don't know how to use one, this is a great place to start! Easy to use and portable!" — Dawna

Promising review: "Was intrigued by all the smoker grills but two BBQs is too much. Decided to try a smoker box on our Weber. This box is a solid build, and we’re surprised by how well it works. So far we’ve used pecan wood chips to cook/smoke chicken breasts, hot wings, turkey burgers, and cod. Results have been delicious!" — Andrew A.
$14.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel fire pit for a low-maintenance way to roast hot dogs, marshmallows and more
Available in two sizes.

Promising review: "My family has this fire pit and has been loving it all summer long! My sisters have a blast making s'mores and hanging out around it while watching the sunset — what more could you ask for? My dad also built out an entire seating area around it! It looks fantastic." -- Heather Braga, Buzzfeed Shopping

Promising review: "We just received our Tiki fire pit and I was immediately impressed with the quality of the craftsmanship. We have been looking for a fire pit for our patio and this one is perfect! The black exterior and copper colored lining is gorgeous and I love that it can use pellets or wood logs. It is a nice size and there was nearly no assembly. The low smoke design and ash pan for easy cleanup was an unexpected bonus. This definitely exceeded our expectations." — Shari Bitterman
$295+ at Amazon
21
Donebetter / Etsy
A marshmallow skewer roasting set that can be personalized
Donebetter is based in Dennis Port, Massachusetts and specializes in all sorts of personalized gifts, from wooden cutting boards to leather wallets.

Promising review: "These were the perfect gift for my sisters family who love to make s'mores over their fire pit! The packaging is amazing and the quality is wonderful for gift giving. Perfect!" — Kaitlin Mercurio

Promising review: "Absolutely love that these are so long and have blunt ends! The other ones we had were so sharp I was always worried about the kids impaling themselves!" — Laura
$29.95+ at Etsy
22
www.amazon.com
A cast-iron grill press for achieving a nice, even sear on meats
Promising review: "Love this! Before, I was standing at the stove with a spatula pressing down on the food, which caused uneven cooking, plus kept me standing at the stove all the time. Now, I just set the grill press on the sandwich or meat item that I'm cooking and I'm free to do other stuff in the kitchen. I can even preheat the press and really speed up cooking times. Great product, easy to attach the handle, which doesn't get hot when cooking food, and super easy to clean (I use a lot of cast iron in cooking so I just clean this like any of my other cast iron items)." — Southern woman
$19.90 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A long-handled basting mop that holds more sauce than silicone options
It includes two bonus mop heads.

Promising review: "This a very good mopping brush for grilling and smoking. It holds enough of your favorite mop sauce so you don't have to keep going back to the bucket. I like having the two heads because I don't like to cross contaminate chicken with other meats I am smoking and the sauce is different. I participate in competitions and it is quick and easy to use. The large handle helps reach the back of the smoker and no worries about the heat burning your hand. I recommend this product to all wanting to keep their meat moist and flavorful." — Chris O
$10 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A Cuisinart pizza grilling set that can turn your grill into a pizza oven
It includes a 13-inch pizza stone, pizza cutter, and pizza peel.

Promising review: "Best money ever spent. I LOVE this pizza stone! Pizza cooks in under 10 minutes! Super easy to use and clean. Highly recommend." — Jess_I
$29 at Amazon
25
Woodland Steelworks / Etsy
A very convenient portable drink table
Woodland Steelworks is a small biz based in Woodstock, Georgia that hand-selects the pieces of wood they use to make quality furniture and decor. It's available in three finishes with six engraving options to choose from.

Promising review: "Love it!!! We needed a portable table for our adult beverages while sitting by the fire pit or when playing cornhole and we found it!!! This beer table even has a bottle opener attached to the side! Well crafted and totally exceeded our expectations. Shipped quickly and packaged well." — dawn ricci
$60+ at Etsy
26
Amazon
A set of two dishwasher-safe different color prep trays for preventing cross-contamination
Promising review: "I honestly LOVE these two trays. I use the red for the 'raw' meat when I'm taking it to the grill and the black one for the cooked meat to put on it. It's only my husband and me, however when we cook we cook enough to have leftovers for a few meals apiece so we cook a good amount of food at a time, and when going to the grill these are a great size to take out the meat on and bring it back after cooking. Absolutely love them and would be willing to pick up again if we decide to get more!!" — B. White
$29.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A canvas cross-back apron with pockets for storing tongs, a meat thermometer and more
Available in eight colors, and adjustable up to a unisex size XXL.

Promising review: "Very happy with this apron! The adjustable fit is exceedingly comfortable and its fabric has a nice thickness, which makes it feel sturdy without being cumbersome. I especially dig those roomy pockets! Plenty of storage capacity to hold whatever you'd want to keep handy. All of the stitching and riveting is noticeably solid, and overall everything has a very quality feel. I expect to get many years of use out of this awesome apron! Labeled as a 'chef apron,' though will also be perfect in any variety of crafting/building/tinkering activities. Definitely a great value for its price (and even comes with a couple of bonus microfiber shammies!)." — Randy Butler
$17.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A set of three mesh food covers that'll protect your food from flies
Promising review: "These popped up in seconds. Zero assembly required and didn't blow away. Folded back to almost flat and easily stored in their original box once we were finished. These are a must for outside picnics and parties." — Professor X
$9.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of DEET-free bug repellent made from lemon and eucalyptus
Promising review: "In Georgia, you're the buffet for hordes of mosquitoes. This stuff is amazing. I can spray it on, go out for half a day and not get an itch! It smells nice, doesn't leave any residue. This little bottle packs a punch. Small enough to slip in your pocket to go to the park. The only thing I have to warn is that if you get any in your mouth you get a weird taste for a few minutes, like menthol cool but not exactly menthol-y taste. So if you have a picnic after you put this on, I suggest rinsing your hands first! But I will be buying this again when the weather warms!" — Mae
$15.40 at Amazon
An easy-to-clean indoor and outdoor electric grill

5 Outdoor Grills That Are Perfect For Summer

Popular in the Community

shoppingsummergrillingBBQBurgers

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Work/Life

5 Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

Style & Beauty

Men Share The Costly Lengths They’ve Taken To Prevent Balding

Parenting

The Problem With The AAP’s New Breastfeeding Guidelines

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not *Super* Handy

Shopping

These Cooling Towels Will Be Your New Best Friend On Hot Summer Days

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Shopping

37 Fast-Acting Products That'll Help Solve Some Of Your Biggest Summer Problems

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Shopping

10 Brilliant Items From Target That Will Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Home & Living

Toxic Social Accounts Don’t Deserve Your Follow. Here Are 8 Ways To Spot Them.

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

Meet The Easy, Elegant Piece Of Jewelry That Your Summer Outfit Is Missing

Shopping

12 Walmart Beach Day Must-Haves Under $30

Shopping

We Found 10 More Affordable Takes On Prada‘s $1,170 Beach Bag

Shopping

33 Cleaning Products With Really Convincing Before And After Pictures

Shopping

20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer