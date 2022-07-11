29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

One of the very few things that will get me to come outdoors during the summer is a delicious charbroiled burger, roasted corn on the cob or some juicy barbecued chicken, fresh off the grill.
If you want to have yourself a delicious buffet of grilled-up goodness, or just want to make a tasty weekday meal without dirtying up the kitchen, a few things from the following list might just be your new grilling BFF. Pick yourself up a tangy South Carolina-famous BBQ mustard sauce, a grill-top cast iron smoker box to inject your meats with flavor and a meat thermometer so accurate that the professionals use it for themselves.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A compact and affordable Weber grill with tons of five-star-ratings on Amazon
2
A highly rated gas grill that offers fast heat up times
3
A picnic table with benches that folds flat when not in use
4
A two-pack of a fan favorite savory seasoning that taste great on veggies and any protein
5
A set of six grill mats that prevent sticky messes from building up on your grates
6
A non-toxic grill cleaner that scrapes away any caked-on residue coating your grates
7
A small but mighty Thermapen for accurately checking the doneness of meat
8
A 12-pack of reusable 12-inch metal skewers
9
A bottle of tangy and sweet Lillie's of Charleston mustard barbecue sauce
10
A bottle of truffle-infused hot sauce that tastes savory with a touch of sweetness
11
A pair of waterproof and fire-resistant grilling gloves
12
A set two tongs to make flipping and transferring foods easier
13
A wide offset spatula that is essential for flattening and flipping burger patties
14
A pair of no-installation flexible grill lights for barbecuing at night
15
A dimmable headlamp that is great for grilling while camping
16
A stainless-steel grilling basket to prevent food from slipping through the grates
17
A grill basket with high sides so you can stir and toss your chopped veggies
18
A Weber charcoal smoker that slow cooks meats and infuses them with flavor
19
A cast-iron smoker box that can be placed your gas, charcoal, or electric grill to infuse foods with flavor
20
A stainless-steel fire pit for a low-maintenance way to roast hot dogs, marshmallows and more
21
A marshmallow skewer roasting set that can be personalized
22
A cast-iron grill press for achieving a nice, even sear on meats
23
A long-handled basting mop that holds more sauce than silicone options
24
A Cuisinart pizza grilling set that can turn your grill into a pizza oven
25
A very convenient portable drink table
26
A set of two dishwasher-safe different color prep trays for preventing cross-contamination
27
A canvas cross-back apron with pockets for storing tongs, a meat thermometer and more
28
A set of three mesh food covers that'll protect your food from flies
29
A two-pack of DEET-free bug repellent made from lemon and eucalyptus