29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

A set of two dishwasher-safe different color prep trays for preventing cross-contamination

"I honestly LOVE these two trays. I use the red for the 'raw' meat when I'm taking it to the grill and the black one for the cooked meat to put on it. It's only my husband and me, however when we cook we cook enough to have leftovers for a few meals apiece so we cook a good amount of food at a time, and when going to the grill these are a great size to take out the meat on and bring it back after cooking. Absolutely love them and would be willing to pick up again if we decide to get more!!" — B. White