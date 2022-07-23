28 Products To Snag If You’re Feeling Woefully Underprepared For Summer

Popular items from this list include:
A pair of magnetic grill lights if your grilling adventures often go late into the night.
A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that’ll eliminate the daily dilemma between making your own weather-appropriate coffee at home or throwing even more money at your favorite caffeine chain.
A stick of nongreasy Gold Bond Friction Defense to prevent sweat-induced friction and all the painful irritation that comes with it.
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked
. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again
. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-calloused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off
! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki Del
A flexible adjustable mister to help keep you cool
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A fragrance-free CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared.
Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"Creating soft serve from frozen fruit is awesome and just in time for the hot summer months.
It is blending frozen fruit, not magically transforming frozen fruit into an ice cream (for those dreamers out there). It's a great alternative and the kids like it because they can have as much as they want." — stevie hartmann
A handy bite suction tool
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"Everything that bites bites me. This easy-to-use gadget works like a charm. The itching stops within a few minutes.
" — Margaret M. Newburn
A pair of magnetic grill lights
Promising review:
"I used these for the first time the other night and they were exactly what I wanted. I often tend to grill after dark and I can’t see what’s on the grill, but not anymore. These light up the entire grill surface area perfectly.
Would definitely buy again." — Flossie DeGrave
A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Available in two sizes and in three colors.Promising reviews:"
I wish I had bought this sooner! I’ve been eyeing it for months now and am kicking myself for not pulling the trigger sooner. This cold brew maker is so easy to use and is cute and compact
. Importantly, it’s also very easy to clean. I’m saving so much money since I love drinking iced coffees in the summer.
I simply make a pitcher of cold brew in the evening and can drink it the following morning (though I will say — the longer you let it brew, the better; 12 hours is the bare minimum you’ll want to brew). I add a splash of vanilla almond milk to mine!" — Charlotte
"I have some stomach issues and hot brewed coffee can make me feel queasy or make my stomach hurt. The reduced acidity of using the cold brew makes a marked difference for me.
The flavor is smoother and more flavorful." — Kimberly
A stick of nongreasy Gold Bond Friction Defense
Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Carwizzle
A spacious inflatable pool
Promising review:
"Very easy to unbox and get set up. I used an electric pump
(not included) and followed the easy directions. Took me only about 10 minutes to get it inflated. Then it only took me maybe an hour to fill with a garden hose.
I love the drain pipe underneath that is angled away from the pool so the water is directed out of the area. But I can see that it might not be good for the pool lining if someone stepped on it from inside the pool. So I was careful to let my kids know not to step in that corner. Overall, great quality, good size (fits three full-size floaties in it!), and my kids loved it.
" — K M
Plus, a faux wrap one-piece bathing suit
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member! Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 15 styles. It's also available in solid colors.Promising review:
"This is the cutest bathing suit ever!
It fits like a glove. I highly, highly recommend this suit. It fits my chest so nicely. Just enough cleavage to look cute and the body clings tight and holds you in. Wish there were more colors cause I’d order more!" — Gina Cecelia
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for pets
Promising review:
"What a great product! I have a small pooch and he’s been scratching himself around the nose and neck it seems due to allergies, leaving red bloody marks 😞. I bought this product and BAM within two days he stopped scratching and his marks are healing.
And he really likes the taste. Thanks!" — Harold Koslowski
A tube of Burt's Bees After Sun soother
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.Promising review:
"I’ve had this bottle for over a year! It’s lasted with my family through Disney World, Destin spring break, and every time we go to the pool! I’ve had some bad sunburns. I slather this on and reapply after it’s soaked in and I wake up with a deep tan.Whatever is in it is like magic!
The smell is kinda weird to me, but as well as this lotion works it could smell like cough syrup and I’d still happily use it." — Natalie Smith
Or a versatile racerback crop top
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member! Available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors.Promising review:
"I am in love with this top! It’s thick enough to not need a bra but not so thick that it’s hot and uncomfortable. Doesn’t ride up or roll around the seams and edges. You could wear it to work out, be casual, or dress it up.
Definitely snagging this in every color." — Shelbie Johnson
A volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"Amazing! I have very oily skin and I’m always shiny. I hate those blotting papers; this is so much better! I roll it all over my face several times a day and in seconds my skin is matte again.
Also, it’s like a nice little face massage when I do it. It is super easy to take apart to clean, and after using hot water and my facial cleanser it is dry pretty quick, though I usually just let it sit out overnight. Highly recommend!! I’m going to buy more so I can leave them all over — purse, diaper bag, bathroom, car!" — Brooke Burns
A set of silicone stick ice cube trays
Available with or without covers.
Promising review:
"These stick ice cubes are fantastic for bottled water! Really like that they have lids, no spilling on the way to the freezer, (or picking up odd tastes inside the freezer), and the ice is easy to remove without much breakage." — Diana H.
Some breathable bamboo bed sheets
Available in sizes twin through California king and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"If you have night sweats, you need to buy these sheets.
I do and I bought a set. Oh my, I just love them. Not only are they soft, but they also seem to be cooling. No more night sweats for me." — Linda Leynes
A set of reusable soda can covers
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised with this purchase! I originally purchased because I am afraid of bees getting into my soda can while I’m outside. I didn’t know that it would also keep my soda airtight and leak proof — such an awesome bonus!
I love that it came in a six-pack. I keep one in my purse for on the go!" — Carley Lesinski
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed
, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A set of adjustable bra clip holders
Available in six styles.
Promising review:
"Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank but these straps do so much more than just that.
Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." — MsChris
A 100% mineral tattoo sunscreen
Mad Rabbit
was founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! So happy our friend told us about it, especially living when the sun shines almost every day of the year! Does not look white after you put it on, stays on all day, does not feel greasy, and works perfectly!" — Amazon customer
An easy-to-install hummingbird feeder
Sweet Feeders
is a family-owned small biz based in Fort Worth, Texas that provides nature-enthusiasts with handmade, minimalist feeders that make bird watching better than ever. Available in two materials.Promising review:
"This hummingbird feeder is made with large powerful suction cups so I have no concerns that the feeder will fall. The nectar is close to the feeding holes so the birds have no trouble feeding. I also like that it's very easy to see that the birds have been feeding, even when you don't catch them in the act because the nectar levels are clearly visible. It's very easy to empty, clean and refill.
I tried two other feeders from other manufacturers, and found problems with both, but this one is a keeper!" —Amazon Customer
A wide-brim straw sun hat
Available in 22 styles.
Promising review:
"Y’all! This hat is everything. Such good quality for the price. I got the white one; it’s super cute, and the brim is the perfect size to not be uncomfortable if you’re laying out on a beach chair. I want to get one in every color now! The best part is the tie inside the hat to make it fit to your head so that no wind will blow it off.
Love! My favorite new addition to my wardrobe hands down." — jovie
A leakproof dog water bottle
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop. Available in two sizes and in three colors.Promising review:
"I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park
. For some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." — J. Chevalier
A budget-friendly putty primer
Promising review:
"This is the first primer I've tried and oh my goodness, how did I go so long without primer! I always hated foundation because of how melty it made my face look, but not anymore with this primer! I was filming in an old house with no air conditioning for eight hours and had thought my makeup would surely be melting, but it stayed put perfectly even with sweat and all haha!
Highly recommend this. Your makeup will be flawless!" — Jordan Lake
A post-shave skin solution
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I was very surprised by how well this product works. I’ve been using it once a day every day for the past month and it really has made a difference. Exfoliating wasn’t enough for my skin and I don’t like to sit there pulling out my ingrown hairs.
It smells like alcohol but I was very surprised by how it leaves my skin. It does not dry it out, leaves it moisturized and my ingrowns have been reducing." — Krystle
A pair of flat braided sandals
Available in women's sizes 5–11 and 26 styles.
Promising review:
"The comfort of these sandals really surprised me. Typically a strappy, flat-soled shoe like this requires some break-in and can't be worn for long periods, but that's not the case with these.
They just arrived and I had a trip planned to Hearst Castle (lots of walking) and my regular sandals broke. Threw these sandals on but brought a back pair of tennis shoes just in case I needed to change. Never needed to change them, from the car ride to walking around on the castle tour through the evening I didn't have any problems at all. Really amazed!" — Trish in CA
A durable outdoor blanket
Rumpl
is a small biz creating blankets inspired by warm and snuggly sleeping bags. They use only 100% post-consumer recycled materials, and are now recycling over 5 million discarded plastic bottles through their supply chain every year. They also offset all their carbon emissions with carbon credits! Available in 17 styles.Promising review:
"Took this quilt camping and it was perfect! Kept me warm and cozy all night when temps dropped down to the upper 50's. This is my new favorite summertime quilt
and won't leave home without it!" — K. Kovaleff
A PVA cooling towel
Promising review:
"This is the best for the summer heat.
I even wrap one around my dog in summer in the car. I've bought multiples and given one to the mail carrier and maintenance guy...total game changer for us." — lou100