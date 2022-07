28 Products To Snag If You’re Feeling Woefully Underprepared For Summer

A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal

Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Available in two sizes and in three colors.I wish I had bought this sooner! I’ve been eyeing it for months now and am kicking myself for not pulling the trigger sooner. This cold brew maker is. Importantly, it’s also very easy to clean.I simply make a pitcher of cold brew in the evening and can drink it the following morning (though I will say — the longer you let it brew, the better; 12 hours is the bare minimum you’ll want to brew). I add a splash of vanilla almond milk to mine!" — Charlotte "I have some stomach issues and hot brewed coffee can make me feel queasy or make my stomach hurt.The flavor is smoother and more flavorful." — Kimberly