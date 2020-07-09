Christian Summer Camp Shuts Down After Dozens Of Coronavirus Infections

A Christian organization shut down its summer camp for teenagers in Lampe, Missouri, after 82 children and staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Many of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 did so after leaving the camp and returning home, health officials said.

Missouri is among several states nationwide that are seeing record numbers of new infections following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Camp attendees were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to arrival, according to the Kanakuk website, where it also spelled out in detail the precautions it was taking to help curb the virus.

Parents of campers who were sent home after the camp was closed received emails from the organization last week recommending that their children self-quarantine for two additional weeks, NBC News reported.

The outbreak does not appear to have spread to the organization’s five other camps, health officials said.

Kanakuk Ministries describes the K-2 camp on its website as “a world-class oasis for teenagers” to “play, train, laugh, learn and grow.” The organization did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment, nor does it appear to have addressed the closure on any of its social media channels.

