Summer Car Essentials That'll Help Beat The Heat

A steering wheel cover for sweaty hands

If your hands are perpetually damp when it's hot out, take a look at this steering wheel cover: It's soft and designed to absorb hand sweat so you can have a better grip. Reviewers say it can be a bit difficult to wrap around the steering wheel fresh out of the box, but suggest leaving it out in the sun (or on your dashboard) for a few hours so you can more easily stretch it out a little."This is a great cover for my Mazda Miata MX-5. At first, it was a little too small and I couldn't stretch it enough by hand to get it onto the steering wheel. But, another reviewer suggested to heat it up slightly, so I left it out in the summer sun for an hour and it then stretched just enough to easily stretch over the steering wheel. It fits perfectly snug as it cooled. I love it!" — William J. Ingram