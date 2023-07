Cotton belted linen pants

Available in sizes S—XL and 18 colors."I was really surprised by these. I was looking for comfortable cotton, high waisted pants to wear around the house while working from home. These pants are a great price for the quality in my opinion. I’ve spent double the price on other high-waisted pants that I have to constantly steam to keep wrinkles out of after washing and wearing for 10 minutes. The key for these pants is the cotton material they are made of. It makes them breathable and comfortable for all day wear. They don’t wrinkled up or require ironing/steaming after you wash if you just hang them to dry. The high waist is lovely and I think I am going to buy another pair." — Wolfvswolf