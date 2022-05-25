It’s not unusual these days to see someone rocking bike shorts to brunch or compression tank tops to a concert. Yet if you prefer to wear looser fitting or more conservatively cut clothes, you may be wondering how to rock the workout trend for yourself in a way that’s comfortable and authentic to you — especially when the weather is warm.

Whether you actually work out or just want to rock the athleisure trend, having some modest but lightweight workout wear can help you feel your best in the summer heat. Don’t be fooled by the influx of lifestyle influencers in super strappy tops and skin-tight bottoms; there are tons of loose-fit, longer-cut workout pieces that will keep you covered and comfortable as you get your cardio on.

From long bike shorts to roomy-fit workout tops, we’ve rounded up 14 our of favorite more conservatively cut workout items. To help you perfect your wardrobe, we included a bunch of different styles, colors and price points. If you dress more modestly for personal reasons or just want some coverage from the sun, these pieces are easy to wear, comfortable and don’t show a ton of skin.

