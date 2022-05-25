Shopping

Modest And Comfortable Summer Workout Clothes That Don't Show A Ton Of Skin

Knee-length bike shorts, lightweight workout pants and crew neck tennis dresses to keep you covered while working out.

<a href="https://girlfriendcollective.pxf.io/c/2706071/1157119/14640?subId1=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgirlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Fplum-compressive-long-high-rise-bike-short" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Long bike shorts from Girlfriend Collective" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://girlfriendcollective.pxf.io/c/2706071/1157119/14640?subId1=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgirlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Fplum-compressive-long-high-rise-bike-short" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Long bike shorts from Girlfriend Collective</a>, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gymshark.com%2Fproducts%2Fgymshark-training-oversized-t-shirt-dragon-pink-ss22" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" roomy cotton shirt from Gymshark" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gymshark.com%2Fproducts%2Fgymshark-training-oversized-t-shirt-dragon-pink-ss22" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> roomy cotton shirt from Gymshark</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooksrunning.com%2Fen_us%2Fwomens-7inch-chaser-running-shorts%2F221466676.030.html%3Ftid%3Dsem%3AGOOGLE%3AUSA%257CShopping%257CNon%2BBrand%257CActive%2BEvaluators%257CPLA%257CApparel%257CActive%2BEvaluators%257CNeutral%257CTinuiti%257CDSK%257CNB-Access-All%3ANB%257CNeutral%257CDSK%2B-%2BAccessories%2BHigh%3A_shopping%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="7-inch running shorts from Brooks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=modestworkout-griffinwynne-052322-628b9ba5e4b05cfc268f4db7&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooksrunning.com%2Fen_us%2Fwomens-7inch-chaser-running-shorts%2F221466676.030.html%3Ftid%3Dsem%3AGOOGLE%3AUSA%257CShopping%257CNon%2BBrand%257CActive%2BEvaluators%257CPLA%257CApparel%257CActive%2BEvaluators%257CNeutral%257CTinuiti%257CDSK%257CNB-Access-All%3ANB%257CNeutral%257CDSK%2B-%2BAccessories%2BHigh%3A_shopping%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">7-inch running shorts from Brooks</a>.
Girlfriend Collective, Gymshark, Brooks
Long bike shorts from Girlfriend Collective, a roomy cotton shirt from Gymshark and 7-inch running shorts from Brooks.

It’s not unusual these days to see someone rocking bike shorts to brunch or compression tank tops to a concert. Yet if you prefer to wear looser fitting or more conservatively cut clothes, you may be wondering how to rock the workout trend for yourself in a way that’s comfortable and authentic to you — especially when the weather is warm.

Whether you actually work out or just want to rock the athleisure trend, having some modest but lightweight workout wear can help you feel your best in the summer heat. Don’t be fooled by the influx of lifestyle influencers in super strappy tops and skin-tight bottoms; there are tons of loose-fit, longer-cut workout pieces that will keep you covered and comfortable as you get your cardio on.

From long bike shorts to roomy-fit workout tops, we’ve rounded up 14 our of favorite more conservatively cut workout items. To help you perfect your wardrobe, we included a bunch of different styles, colors and price points. If you dress more modestly for personal reasons or just want some coverage from the sun, these pieces are easy to wear, comfortable and don’t show a ton of skin.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Girlfriend Collective
Knee-length bike shorts that run from XXS-6XL
For avid cyclists, spin class lovers and anyone who likes compression shorts and wants to hop on the bike short trend, we've got you covered. These bike shorts are buttery soft and offer full thigh coverage with an 11-inch inseam. They come in five colors in sizes XXS-3XL.
$58 at Girlfriend Collective
2
Gymshark
A super airy long-sleeve shirt
Say goodbye to clingy, tight workout gear with this super roomy long-sleeve workout shirt. It's loose-fitting and breathable, so it will keep you covered without adding extra heat or bulk. This comes in four colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$25 at Gymshark
3
Brooks
Below-the-knee running bottoms that aren't skin tight
Finally, a pair of bike shorts that aren't super skin-tight. These full-thigh shorts come in a stretchy performance fabric, but in a relaxed cut giving you extra legroom. They come in sizes XS-XXL.
$39.75 at Brooks (originally $55)
4
Brooks
7-inch running shorts for some extra coverage
Move your body freely without showing too much skin (or giving yourself an embarrassing wedgie on the treadmill) with these longer-length running shorts. While many running shorts have a 2-5-inch inseam, these measure 7-inches, meaning they'll fall to around your mid-thigh. They come in four colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$39+ at Brooks (originally $60)
5
Brooks
Breathable workout pants with a straight leg
If you're looking for an updated, elevated pair of workout pants that won't make that annoying "swishy" sound, you found them. These lightweight, breathable pants are comfortable even in warmer weather and come in a super sleek straight leg. They come in red and black in sizes XS-XL.
$88 at Outdoor Voices
6
Lululemon
Lululemon's beloved leggings in a roomier jogger style
If you've always wanted a pair of Lululemon workout leggings but don't wear super-tight clothing, we've got good news. These joggers are made from the same beloved "Align" legging material but have a roomier cut that doesn't cling. They come in six colors in sizes 0-20.
$118 at Lululemon
7
Gymshark
A roomy workout tee that's lightweight and won't cling to you
This "oversized" workout T-shirt is 100% cotton and comes in a roomy cut, keeping you fully covered. This comes in eight colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$30 at Gymshark
8
Lululemon
A tennis dress that covers your shoulders
If you've been looking for a tennis dress that's not a thin-strap tank top or halter top, this one's for you. It has full coverage through the shoulders and back and a double ruffle skirt for some feminine flair. This comes in magenta and black in sizes 0-14.
$138 at Lululemon
9
Lululemon
A super lightweight T-shirt that won't weigh you down
In a world of people wearing sports bras as tops and exercise tanks with giant back cutouts, it's increasingly more and more difficult to find a full-coverage workout top. This seamless short sleeve shirt comes in eight colors in super lightweight performance fabric. This comes in sizes 0-20.
$68 at Lululemon
10
Lululemon
A sports button in a ton of fun colors
From the tennis court to the golf course, a workout polo shirt is a versatile workout staple. This one comes in nine fun colors in a stylized "women's" cut that gives your chest room and won't cling to your stomach. This comes in sizes 0-20.
$78 at Lululemon
11
Lululemon
A perforated long-sleeve shirt for running that you can wear in warm weather
Ah, a long-sleeve shirt you can wear on sunny days that won't turn you into a pile of sweat. This workout shirt is super light and breathable to give you coverage without weighing you down. This comes in seven colors in sizes 0-20.
$78+ at Lululemon
12
Athleta
A 16-inch workout short that's cut longer in the back
A longer cut workout skort you'll want to wear out to dinner and to the farmer's market? Yes, please. This skort falls to about mid-thigh, and is a little longer in the back, giving you extra coverage. This comes in three colors in sizes XXS-3XL.
$59 at Athleta
13
Gymshark
Training joggers that are light and roomy
These breathable workout joggers will give you full leg coverage without being skin tight. They come in three colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$35 at Gymshark
14
Athleta
A two-in-one leggings and workout skirt combo
Is it a skort? Is it leggings? Is it a magical combo of both that will let you move freely in the gym? (It's the last one.) This leggings/workout skort hybrid will give you full coverage during indoor and outdoor workouts. This comes in black and navy in sizes XXS-3XL.
$89 at Athleta
