HuffPost Finds

Summer Fridays Floral-Filled R+R Mask Is Self Care In A Bottle

It's part face oil and part face mask.

We’re all in need of some rest and relaxation from time to time, and since face masks have become our favorite self-care symbol, it was only a matter of time before a cult-loved beauty brand blessed us their self-care in a bottle at one of our favorite beauty stores.

Sephora is now the latest home to Summer Fridays R+R mask, a floral-filled face mask formulated to be part face oil and part face mask. It promises to brighten and refine your face for a rosy glow and petal-soft skin. It even comes in a ’gram-worthy rose gold tube.

A combination of natural oils and powerful ingredients, the R+R Mask has earned the “Clean At Sephora” sticker, so you know it’s the real deal. Wild rose powder polishes away at dead skin, while Vitamin C brightens with antioxidants. Nourishing oils like argan, safflower, sesame, avocado and grape seed moisturize and soothe the skin.

The R+R Mask is the third product to join the Summer Fridays family. It’s accompanied by siblings Overtime Mask and (all-time favorite) Jet Lag Mask — which has over 922 reviews and 70,000 loves on Sephora.

The Summer Fridays R+R Mask is available for preorder in the Sephora app, and will be available online beginning Jan. 31.

Check Out The Summer Fridays R+R Mask At Sephora

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

shoppableBeautyMakeupskincaresephora