We’re all in need of some rest and relaxation from time to time, and since face masks have become our favorite self-care symbol, it was only a matter of time before a cult-loved beauty brand blessed us their self-care in a bottle at one of our favorite beauty stores.

Sephora is now the latest home to Summer Fridays R+R mask, a floral-filled face mask formulated to be part face oil and part face mask. It promises to brighten and refine your face for a rosy glow and petal-soft skin. It even comes in a ’gram-worthy rose gold tube.

A combination of natural oils and powerful ingredients, the R+R Mask has earned the “Clean At Sephora” sticker, so you know it’s the real deal. Wild rose powder polishes away at dead skin, while Vitamin C brightens with antioxidants. Nourishing oils like argan, safflower, sesame, avocado and grape seed moisturize and soothe the skin.

The Summer Fridays R+R Mask is available for preorder in the Sephora app, and will be available online beginning Jan. 31.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.