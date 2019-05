Leo DiCaprio dancing in a Quentin Tarantino offering

Sony Pictures

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" cast is so stacked it's absurd: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, the late Luke Perry, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham... the list goes on. But based on the trailer, it's all about Leonardo DiCaprio's groovy dance moves. He plays a washed-up actor pining for a comeback in 1969, right around the time of the era-defining Manson murders. We don't know much else about Quentin Tarantino's latest project -- his first since "The Hateful Eight" in 2015 -- but do we even need to? Summer is made for Leo's shimmy.



"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" opens July 26.