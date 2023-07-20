ShoppingsummerOutdoor Living

31 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Time Outside This Summer

See our list of outdoorsy essentials to help you take advantage of all this good weather.
Danielle Healy
Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Speakers-Bluetooth-Wireless-Portable-Shower-Speaker/dp/B010OYASRG?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Speakers-Bluetooth-Wireless-Portable-Shower-Speaker/dp/B010OYASRG?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">speaker</a>, PackIt freezable snack <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PackIt-Freezable-Snack-Box-Rainbow/dp/B0823GYJC1?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="box" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PackIt-Freezable-Snack-Box-Rainbow/dp/B0823GYJC1?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">box</a>, Body Glide blister <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BodyGlide-Foot-Anti-Blister-Balm/dp/B00115UN9Q?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BodyGlide-Foot-Anti-Blister-Balm/dp/B00115UN9Q?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">balm</a>, and the Bug Bite <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Bite-Thing-Suction-Remover/dp/B01576DWQU?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thing" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Bite-Thing-Suction-Remover/dp/B01576DWQU?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=64b6ee71e4b038c60cc748ef%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Thing</a>
Amazon
1
www.amazon.com
A handy bite suction tool
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.

Promising review: "Everything that bites bites me. This easy-to-use gadget works like a charm. The itching stops within a few minutes." — Margaret M. Newburn
$9.95+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Connectable Edison bulb string lights
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" — Cora
$13+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A freezable snack box
Promising review: "This is perfect for my kids to bring to camp! They love being able to have an easy cold snack on hot summer days, and I love that there isn’t an ice pack to lose. It kept everything very cold — maybe too cold for a granola bar. Will recommend to everyone." — McBs
$17.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A tube of Burt's Bees after-sun soother
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.

Promising review: "I’ve had this bottle for over a year! It’s lasted with my family through Disney World, Destin spring break, and every time we go to the pool! I’ve had some bad sunburns. I slather this on and reapply after it’s soaked in and I wake up with a deep tan.Whatever is in it is like magic! The smell is kinda weird to me, but as well as this lotion works it could smell like cough syrup and I’d still happily use it." — Natalie Smith
$11.40 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A best-selling double cotton hammock
Promising review: "This is an amazing hammock! The bright colors, the sturdiness and the very easy setup. It took myself and my sister in law about five minutes to setup. I put this hammock in my backyard, had some visitors for a couple weeks and they used it very very regularly, to read, sleep, and just lounge. The only thing that may bother some people is that when lying in it the sides come over and wrap you like a cocoon. But I love it!!" — Juliet, Florida
$69.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A roll-on blister-preventing balm
Promising review: "My family goes to Disney World every year, and even with rotating shoes every other day, we still get blisters. I bought this before our trip two months ago, and it was worth every penny. We rubbed it all over the top, bottom, sides of our feet and toes each morning, and our feet did not blister! I highly recommend this product for long Disney days or any time you will be on your feet for a long period of time." — Cari Sanders
$9 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker
Promising review: "Wow. When I opened the box and pulled it out, I thought it was bit small and surely wouldn't be that loud...BOY, WAS I WRONG!! This FREAKING ROCKS!!! Seriously don't hesitate — BUY ONE! The reviews were spot on! Perfect poolside! Best money I've ever spent on a Bluetooth speaker. The wife was skeptical, and then, I turned it on, and she was like, wow, excellent purchase, way to go!" — RIC78
$24.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
$27.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" — Mariah
$12.68+ at Amazon
10
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Supergoop Unseen sunscreen
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown is a proud member of the Supergoop! cult:

"I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly, non-greasy drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this.

Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!"
$18+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Or a tattoo sunscreen
Mad Rabbit was founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! So happy our friend told us about it, especially living when the sun shines almost every day of the year! Does not look white after you put it on, stays on all day, does not feel greasy, and works perfectly!" — Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.

Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
$19.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A battery operated patio umbrella light
The tool-free installation is as simple as opening the unit and camping it onto the umbrella pole. It requires four AA batteries to run, which are not included.

Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" — Mandie Jordan
$11.97 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious.

Promising review: I started using CND Solar Oil twice a day, and my natural nails grew long very quickly. They were pliable before, and I had a problem with splitting and breaking. This oil makes them look really nice so I don't need polish on them, which would dry them out and make them break again. I use it 3-4 times a day in the summer because I'm in a chlorinated pool every day. It still works really well." — Delilah
$9.90+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A three-piece wicker chair and table
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments." — Mrs.Mathews
$99.97+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
Or a five-piece sectional sofa and table set
Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" — Amazon Customer
$359.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A free-standing stemmed wineglass chiller
VoChill was founded by a husband and wife team who wanted an attractive way to keep their wine perfectly chilled, even on hot, balmy nights.

Promising review: "I purchased three sets of these wine chillers — one set we kept and two sets we gave as gifts. We have used them now quite a few times and love the results. They keep our wine perfectly chilled while dining and drinking outside in the Texas heat. Our friends that we gifted them to also love the product. Now I wish every restaurant we went to had these available, too! If you enjoy wine but prefer to drink out of a glass, this innovative product is a must!" —cAmazon Customer
$49.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A long-handled standing weeder
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.

Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
$39.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable 3-in-1 hand fan
Promising review: "This is one cute little powerhouse. It's a fan, a flashlight, and a power brick all in one. I got this a few weeks ago to help when I'm in the throes of a pre-menopausal hot flash. I've used it quite a few times and I just had to charge it for the first time today. The fan has two powerful speeds and I like that it has a quick automatic turn-off feature if the blades come in contact with anything; the blades are plastic and don't hurt but it's still a nice feature. Flashlight is bright and charging feature is really great. I love it!" — HolNicHai
$14.39+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A windmill watermelon slicer
Promising review: "This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes. It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." — Andrea Draine
$10.51 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An outdoor projection set
The home projector includes multiple ports (HDMI, two USB ports, AV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers, but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar via Bluetooth.

Promising review: "Perfect for Halloween projections on windows for spooky decor. Always works great for regular watching shows and movies outdoors! The unit isn't that loud, but the Bluetooth connection makes it perfect for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker for louder volume." — ashley
$67 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A cute portable iPhone charger
Promising reviews: "When traveling, the iWALK portable charger is indispensable. Fits comfortably in my back pocket. No worries about running out of power and having a dead iPhone." — Joseph Perez
$34.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A fully enclosed mesh cat tent
Promising review: "I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect. Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" — hgrizz
$22.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A pack of hypoallergenic deodorant wipes
Promising review: "I use these wipes after long walks in summer heat when I’m not at home to shower. They get rid of the sweat and leave me clean and refreshed without the sticky feeling you get from most wipes." — sherry baker
$19.79 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A pack of motion-activated lights
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." — J. Argueta
$29.99 at Amazon
26
Kinfield
A cruelty-free mosquito repellent
Kinfield is a small business and 1% For The Planet member creating plant-powered personal care formulas to help you better enjoy the outdoors.

Promising review: "I took this to Mexico while on vacation and it worked great when we were eating dinner outside." — Kim B.
$22 at Kinfield
27
www.amazon.com
A set of metal hanging flower pots
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." — Maegan
$17.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A set of reusable soda can covers
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with this purchase! I originally purchased because I am afraid of bees getting into my soda can while I’m outside. I didn’t know that it would also keep my soda airtight and leak proof — such an awesome bonus! I love that it came in a six-pack. I keep one in my purse for on the go!" — Carley Lesinski
$12.55 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A portable outdoor blanket
Rumpl is a small biz creating blankets inspired by warm and snuggly sleeping bags. They use only 100% post-consumer recycled materials, and are now recycling over 5 million discarded plastic bottles through their supply chain every year. They also offset all their carbon emissions with carbon credits!

Promising review: "Took this quilt camping and it was perfect! Kept me warm and cozy all night when temps dropped down to the upper 50's. This is my new favorite summertime quilt and won't leave home without it!" — K. Kovaleff
$125 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
An outdoor bungee hanging tug toy
It easily mounts to just about any tree by wrapping it around the trunk, hanging it from a branch, or a combination of the two. Also, reviewers note that it's easy to swap out the included rope toy with a new one if need be.

Promising review: "My pitbull puppy has destroyed every 'tough' and 'durable' toy possible, but this little guy? Lasted us almost a full year. Our older pitbull/lab is incredibly strong, and it still hasn't broken under his weight. It tired them out, too, which is great. I also found it's great for training the dog to drop/leave it because they can't run away from the ball, which makes it easier to train." — Ashlyn
$29.99+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
Some seamless bra liners
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
$15.99 at Amazon
