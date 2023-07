31 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Time Outside This Summer

A bottle of Supergoop Unseen sunscreen

BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown is a proud member of the Supergoop! cult:"I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years., not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly, non-greasy drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this.Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!"