The Perfect Summer Pants For Women

These linen joggers and other lightweight pants are breezy in the heat, and will help you nail that Coastal Grandmother aesthetic.

Staff Writer

Summer is a time for wandering around farmers markets and eating popsicles for dinner. It’s also a time for being so stinking hot and sweaty, every damn day. You may want to exclusively wear flip-flops, a bathing suit and one of those mini fans you can wear around your neck — but dress codes, “social graces” and general comfort levels are real. If you have to wear pants for work or just prefer a long-legged bottom, it’s helpful to have a few pairs of light, airy and breathable pants to rock during the warmer months.

Often made with linen blends or “sporty” performance fabrics, these pants physically cover you without making your legs feel like they’re in a sauna. Lightweight pants are also ideal for traveling — especially to places with more culturally modest clothing. They don’t take up a lot of space and dry quickly in inclement weather. Also, unlike more structured clothes that kind of depend on irons and steamers, lightweight pants are meant to be a little scrunched. Nothing gives those coveted Coastal Grandmother vibes more than well-worn linens.

To help you stay cool and covered this summer, we’ve rounded up the best lightweight, breathable pants. They range in price, style, cover and vibe to meet all your summer pants needs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Athleta
Linen joggers that are oh so chic
An elevated take on the classic jogger, these linen babies will keep you chic and sporty. These come in four colors from sizes 0-26, with tall and petite options.
$79 at Athleta
2
American Eagle
High-waisted, stretchy floral pants with a chic crossover waistline
Embrace your inner flower child with these stretchy, flared pants in a fun floral print. Check out the crossed waistband, which gives you a little extra something. These come in blue and tan in sizes XXS-XXL.
$32.47 at American Eagle (originally $64.95)
3
Banana Republic
Show-stopping paper bag pants with a tie belt and wide legs
Effortlessly elegant and totally Coastal Grandmother, these high-waisted linen pants are perfectly tailored. These come in three colors in sizes 0-20, with long and petite options.
$130 at Banana Republic
4
Abercrombie & Fitch
This elevated take on chino pants with the trendy diagonal zipper
That diagonal zipper you're seeing all over TikTok? It can be yours! On a cool pair of chinos, to boot. These come in three colors from sizes 00-14.
$68 at Abercrombie & Fitch (with 15% off deal)
5
Noize
A pair of high-waisted, ribbed knit flare pants that are simple and chic
If you're looking for an elevated pair of yoga pants you can dress up with heels and a blouse, stop your hunt. These come five colors in sizes XS-L.
$20 at Noize (originally $40)
6
American Eagle
Super trendy high-waisted cropped kick flare pants
Super cute and versatile, these cropped pants will be your summer staple. Dress them down with white sneakers and a T-shirt, or up with clogs and a blouse. These come in six colors and patterns from XXS-XXL.
$33.71 at American Eagle (originally $44.95)
7
Abercrombie & Fitch
These tailored, high-waisted pants in a linen blend
Your inner Coastal Grandmother is calling again — this time, for these elegant but simple linen pants. These come in gray and light green in sizes XXS-XXL.
$59.50 at Abercrombie & Fitch (with 15% off deal)
8
Outdoor Voices
Sporty, relaxed-fit cropped pants in a water-resistant frabric
Looking for something to easily throw on and go? These pull-on cropped pants are fuss-free and comfortable for all-day wear. Dress them up with a blazer or take them on a midday hike. These come in six colors and in sizes XS-XL.
$98 at Outdoor Voices
9
Vuori
A pair of straight-legged, slightly cropped pants in a performance stretch knit
Sporty yet business chic? It's the best of both worlds. For performance fabric that looks like trousers, these slightly cropped pants are it. These come in three colors in sizes XS-XL.
$98 at Vuori
10
Abercrombie & Fitch
These wide-leg, pull-on pants in a linen blend
For a touch of Coastal Grandma, but also a touch of fun young person on vacation, these pull-on linen blend pants are stretchy, wearable and fun. These come in five colors in sizes XXS-XXL.
$59.50 at Abercrombie & Fitch (originally $70)
11
Amazon
Drawstring, linen-blend pants that are very budget-friendly
Want to dip your toe into the Coastal Grandmother trend without spending the cost of a Hamptons house? We got you. (They also have a hidden elastic waist.) These come in 13 colors from sizes S-XL.
$25.99 at Amazon
12
Madewell
Dreamy gauze, pull-on cropped pants with a drawsting
An elevated look on a summer capri, these gauzey pants are super breathable. Wear them with strappy sandals or a platform sneaker. These come in three colors from XXS-XXL.
$55.60 at Madewell (with 20% off code WARMUP)
13
Athleta
Linen wide-leg pant with a drawstring
Coastal Grandmother after yoga class? Yes, please. With a relaxed fit and a drawstring, these pants are achingly cool and still elevated. These come in four colors in sizes 00-26, with tall and petite options.
$79 at Athleta
14
Athleta
Super breathable, extra-wide-leg pants
A little hippie while still being chic, these wide-leg pants give you room to move and groove but still have a tailored look. These come in three colors in sizes XXS-3XL, with tall and petite options.
$79 at Athleta
15
Banana Republic
White linen pants with stylish pleats
You can't go wrong with tailored white linen. These come in sizes 0-20, with long and petite options.
$120 at Banana Republic
16
Everlane
These lightweight cotton twill pants with a comfortable waistband
Comfort meets functionality with these super chic pull-on pants. They can be worn with literally any type of top, and will easily become your everyday fave. These come in six colors in sizes 00-16.
$78 at Everlane
