If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A suuuper popular pair of '90s-inspired, high-waisted Abercrombie jeans
They are available in sizes 23–37 in regular and curvy fits, as well as in extra short, short, and long lengths and 14 styles/washes.
Promising review:
"Love the fit! The quality is there; a nice thick but breathable denim." — Josephine
A flowy pair of palazzo pants you'll want in every gorgeous color they come in
They are available in sizes XS–2X and 32 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"I ordered the cream pants to use on a summer vacation. I was very happy to receive high-quality pants. They were comfortable, breathable, and not transparent. I am very satisfied with this purchase, and I highly recommend it." — Rose
A pair of slitted drawstring pants with a matching crop top
Promising review:
"I love this set! Every time I wear it I get compliments from friends. I also like how open and breathable it is. Texas summers are very hot, and I'm not absolutely dying when I wear this! Very happy with the purchase." — Erika V.
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+
(available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).
A very necessary pair of crisp, white jeans with cuffed hems
They are available in sizes 10–30.
Promising review:
"I'd been wanting/debating about buying white pants for summer. These are fantastic! I pulled them on and they fit perfectly and looked great. This never happens for me. They are very true to size. I am 5'5 and the length was perfect, with the cuff right around the ankle on me. If I wanted to look exactly as the photo on the website, I could just fold up the cuff one more time. But I like them the way they are." — ro12356789
A sneaky slitted pair of trousers that are essentially like the pants version of a skort
They are available in sizes S–4XL and 15 colors/prints — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. Wearing flat sandals and the pants a little past my belly button; they fell right at my ankle. You can dress them up or down." — lnarthur
An ultra-classy pair of cropped pants that'll take you from a casual day of strolling to a nice dinner out
Psst: The tie-waist belt is removable, so you can also pair these with your own belt like in the first photo! They are available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"I was really surprised by these. I was looking for comfortable cotton, high-waisted pants to wear around the house while working from home. These pants are a great price for the quality, in my opinion. I’ve spent double the price on other high-waisted pants that I have to constantly steam to keep wrinkles out of after washing and wearing for 10 minutes. The key for these pants is the cotton material they are made of. It makes them breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. They don’t wrinkle up or require ironing/steaming after you wash if you just hang them to dry. The high waist is lovely, and I think I am going to buy another pair." — Wolfvswolf
An adorable pair of cropped flared leggings you'll wanna wear everyday
They are available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors/prints.
Promising review:
"Love these! They fit exactly as expected and the length is perfect! I wanted something lightweight for summer with the comfort of leggings." — DMF33
A tapered balloon jean designed with a slightly looser fit in mind
They are available in sizes S–XXL and 18 styles.
Promising review:
"I am 5’0 and it is very difficult to find pants that fit and are stylish. These pants are a great fit, cute, and super comfy! Would recommend." — MNGROWN
Everlane's Tourist Pant for anyone in need of the *perfect* neutral pair to pack on vacation
They are available in sizes 00–16 and four colors.Promising review:
"Love love love these pants for the summer! I’m 5 ft 4 and the length is perfect on me - I love pairing them with a cropped shirt or tank top. I would buy these in every color!" — Aleenah
A pair of ridiculously cute high-waisted pants with a bow at the waist and tapered ends
They are available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors, also available in sets of two or three.
Promising review:
"Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" — M. Keene
A stretchy chambray pant made of a soft linen blend that'll keep your legs happy all day
They are available in sizes XS–4X.
Promising review:
"Super, super cute and lightweight. Will be great for summer and my trip to Mexico!" — anonymous
An elastic waist pant for Coastal Grandma vibes
They are available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these! I wasn’t sure about them since I couldn’t tell if they would be see through or how well they would fit and what not, but they aren’t see through, fit well, and are really comfortable. They’re my favorite pants to wear to work! Definitely worth the purchase! I’m considering getting more in different colors!" — Brooklyn & Justin
A denim jogger with elastic hems
They are available in sizes S–4XL and 25 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"This denim is soft and the fit is roomy, with a comfortable elastic waist. I love the distressed look and the denim is lightweight, which I find very wearable and comfortable. I ordered one size up from what I normally wear, and I decided that after reading the comments others have written here about fit. I'm very happy with my purchase and plan on buying another pair in the lighter denim shade." — Bnjs196
A minimalist pair of high-rise pants made with a bit of spandex to keep you cool
They are available in sizes 00–26 and four colors — not all colors available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"Love these pants. They are perfectly cropped, but I could cuff them. The style is meant to be loose, and I found my usual size worked well. If you want a snugger fit, size down. Love the material; I think it will be great for summer." — v
A colorful pair of boho-inspired pants you'll want to live in
They are available in one size designed to fit sizes XS–L, another size designed to fit sizes XL–2XL, and another size designed to fit sizes 2XL–3XL, and in 28 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"The most comfortable pants I've ever worn. I don't even know why I would bother wearing anything else. Fits great, silky soft, lightweight, and breathable. Perfect summer pants when it's a tiny bit cool for shorts but too warm for yoga pants or jeans. Purple is just as vibrant as the pictures." — tatianna
A pair of roomy, but well-tailored palazzo pants
They are available in sizes S–3XL and 23 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"These are the best pants I’ve ever bought online. They’re so comfortable, stretchy, breathable, and not see-through. I get so many compliments on them too! Definitely buying more." — erica taylor gonzales
A pair of tapered joggers for anyone who likes a more fitted look, but without feeling super constricted
They are available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"These are so comfy and great for summer. Breathable, thin, but quality material. I am getting more! They don’t wrinkle, great for travel. These have been my go-to pants all summer! Love, love, love." — Christine
An elegant pair of cotton balloon pants you'll be able to wear everywhere
They are available in standard sizes XXS–XXL, plus sizes 1X–4X, select petite and tall sizes, and four colors — not all colors available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"Love! So perfect for warmer weather when you can't stand to put on jeans anymore. Very comfy and look adorable with a cropped top. The light color is versatile. Worried they'd be big but fit great in my usual size." — SarahB78
A relaxed pair of cargo capri pants that'll become your new go-tos
They are available in sizes 4–18 and four colors.
Promising review:
"Super comfortable, fit great at the waist and not too tight otherwise. I get overheated easily and these are nice and airy for wearing outside — going to the zoo or playing out back with my kids. I like the side pockets, I used them to hold seed packets whole planting in the garden this weekend. I liked them so much I immediately ordered two more colors, I plan to wear them all summer." — Cait
And, a versatile pair of Levi's capris reviewers say have a nice amount of comfy stretch
They are available in sizes 2–28 and five styles.
Promising review:
"These fit perfect, look perfect, and feel perfect. They are just the right weight for summer, a little thinner but still stretchy and durable and look like real denim, unlike some stretchy jeans. I got the 'Blue Ice' and it's the perfect casual jeans color. The hems are stitched to stay up and fall in the exact right place for capri pants. I wish all my pants fit as well as these. I can't say enough nice things about them and will probably order more colors." — Shae
A sporty pair of cargo joggers you'll want to wear on every warm weather hike
They are available in sizes XS–3XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"These joggers fit the bill for me. I needed lightweight pants to wear while working in the yard. We live in the heavily wooded boondocks of Florida, and working in the yard without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and other insects is a challenge. These pants are lightweight and breathable enough to wear when it's warm, and at the same time, help to ward off the bug bites." — Hello
A pair of cropped denim bloomer-style pants
They are available in sizes M–3XL and in blue or black.
Promising review:
"The fabric is good denim, and they are well made and amazingly comfy. After I got the blue denim, I bought a second pair in black. Airy and great for summer." — Carol C Hamilton
A relaxed pair of lantern trousers with a flowy silhouette
They are available in sizes S–XXL and 30 colors.
Promising review:
"My new favorite pants for summer. They are so soft, breathable, while the material is not too thin and not see-through. Effortless chic and comfort." — Olga Lyolka\