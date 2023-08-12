Shoppingsummer

These Under-$30 Walmart Products Will Make You More Comfortable In The Heat

Here’s everything you need to stay cool, protect yourself from pesky mosquitos and more.
Personal ice cream maker and stainless steel beer chilling stick
Walmart
For many of us, warm weather means beach vacations and backyard grilling, but it also comes with its own set of annoyances, like extreme sweating, sunburns, itchy mosquito bites and gnarly-smelling feet. These may seem like minor disturbances, but they can distract from an otherwise blissful temperate day.

With a little preparation, you can have what you need on hand to prevent as much of this discomfort as possible. And it doesn’t have to be expensive either. In fact, Walmart has plenty of hot-weather necessities for under $30. Rounded up here are the must-haves you’ll be thankful to own when we’re in the thick of a heat wave.

1
Walmart
A handheld fan
Feel a cool breeze on your face while you commute on the subway, take in a baseball game in the scorching heat or lounge by the pool. This one can be charged with a USB port and is small enough to stash in your purse or bag.
$14.39 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Bug and mosquito repellent
Mosquitos can turn a tranquil summer evening into an all-out slapfest. Stop those suckers from, well, sucking, by having some mosquito repellent on hand. Zevo’s is odorless and gives a full eight hours of protection.
$9.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Some sunburn relief gel
Getting a sunburn can lead to days of pain and discomfort, but medicated aloe gel gives instant relief. Made with aloe and lidocaine, it moisturizes skin while relieving irritation. It helps tone down inflammation from bug bites and minor scraps too.
$4.72 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Some soothing peppermint foot lotion
Whether they’re stashed in sweaty sneakers all day or exposed to the elements in sandals, feet get straight-up stinky during the summer. Show yours some love with this peppermint foot lotion, which will make you feel like you just got a spa treatment. It's also infused with menthol and coconut oil for maximum soothing.
$9.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A memory foam travel pillow
If you’re lucky, you’re looking forward to some travel plans in the next few weeks. Having a good travel pillow is a must for staying comfy in the car or plane. This highly-rated one is made with memory foam, it provides cushion and support while keeping your head from sliding around. Bonus: It comes with earplugs too.
$14.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Some anti-chafe balm
In the summer, even just walking around can cause chafing. Applying some Body Glide prevents that. You can apply it anywhere on your body and it’s waterproof so you can wear it in the pool or ocean too.
$9.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A beer chiller stick
There’s nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot day — but your beer has to actually stay cold to enjoy this sensation. This handy dandy cooling stick will keep your beer chilled no matter how hot it is outside. Nifty, right?
$8.67 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A stainless steel water bottle
Staying hydrated in the summer is key and it’s a lot easier to do that when what’s in your water bottle doesn’t taste like warm bath water. A stainless steel bottle like this one from Contigo promises to keep your beverage icy cool all day.
$23.99 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A personal electronic ice cream maker
Honestly, ice cream just makes everything better. With your own ice cream maker, you can control the ingredients to meet a wide range of dietary needs and have whatever flavor your heart desires at the press of a button. Talk about one-upping the ice cream truck.
$25.07 at Walmart
