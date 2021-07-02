Food & Drink

Summer Recipes That Always Work, Whether You're Entertaining Or Not

Veggie platters, salads, dips, burrito bowls, cheese plates and more that'll feed a crowd ... or just you.

Summer plans are still a bit wonky this year, so you may not always know exactly how many people you’ll be hosting over a long holiday weekend ― if any at all. For these occasions, we’ve rounded up a list of fresh, summery, low-maintenance dishes that can either be served as part of a larger menu or solo for a quiet night in.

If you want to light up your grill, maybe you’d like some grilled corn with Sriracha aioli or a grilled Caesar salad. If you’re more in the mood for a DIY salad bar, there’s a host of marinated and composed salads waiting for you below. And if you don’t feel like cooking at all, a magnificent summer cheese board is calling your name.

Next time you’re wondering what to make, this list will be your best friend.

1
Cobb Salad With Jerk Shrimp
Grandbaby Cakes
Get the recipe for Cobb Salad with Jerk Shrimp from Grandbaby Cakes.
2
Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Grilled Corn with Sriracha Aioli from Minimalist Baker.
3
Greek Chickpea Salad
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe for Greek Chickpea Salad from All The Healthy Things.
4
Grilled Veggie Skewers With Chimichurri Sauce
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce from Minimalist Baker .
5
Summer Cheese Board
Damn Delicious
Get the recipe for Summer Cheese Board from Damn Delicious.
6
Bacon Ranch Potato Salad
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe for Bacon Ranch Potato Salad from All The Healthy Things.
7
Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato And Burrata Panzanella Salad
Half-Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato and Burrata Panzanella Salad from Half-Baked Harvest.
8
Cucumber And Green Grape Gazpacho
Alexandra's Kitchen
Get the recipe for Cucumber and Green Grape Gazpacho from Alexandra's Kitchen.
9
Summer Shrimp Zoodle Bowls
How Sweet It Is
Get the recipe for Summer Shrimp Zoodle Bowls from How Sweet Eats.
10
Quin's Perfect Guacamole Recipe
Butter Be Ready
Get Quin's Perfect Guacamole Recipe from Butter Be Ready.
11
Grilled Romaine Salad With Herbed White Beans
Minmalist Baker
Get the recipe for Grilled Romaine Salad with Herbed White Beans from Minimalist Baker.
12
Slow Cooker Chipotle Beef Burrito Bowls
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Chipotle Beef Burrito Bowls from All The Healthy Things.
13
Summer Corn And Cotija Cheese Dip
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Summer Corn and Cotija Cheese Dip from Minimalist Baker.
14
Marinated Beef Kebabs With Broccoli
I Heart Umami
Get the recipe for Marinated Beef Kebabs with Broccoli from I Heart Umami.
15
Charred Baby Bell Peppers With Burrata
Half-Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Charred Baby Bell Peppers with Burrata from Half-Baked Harvest.
16
Mustard Green Cherry Salad With Tahini Dressing
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Mustard Green Cherry Salad with Tahini Dressing from Minimalist Baker.
17
Grilled Shrimp And Orzo Salad
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Orzo Salad from All The Healthy Things.
18
Easy Muhammara Dip
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Easy Muhammara Dip from Minimalist Baker.
19
Low Country Shrimp Boil
The View from Great Island
Get the recipe for Low Country Shrimp Boil from The View from Great Island.
20
Summer Melon Couscous Salad With Avocado, Grapes And Mint
Foodie Crush
Get the recipe for Summer Melon Couscous Salad with Avocado, Grapes and Mint from Foodie Crush.
21
Chickpea Shawarma Dip
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Chickpea Shawarma Dip from Minimalist Baker.
22
Lemon And Herb White Bean Dip
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Lemon and Herb White Bean Dip from Minimalist Baker.
23
Summer Harvest Veggie And Avocado Quinoa Bowl
Half-Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Summer Harvest Veggie and Avocado Quinoa Bowl from Half-Baked Harvest.
24
Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho
The View from Great Island
Get the recipe for Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho from The View from Great Island.
25
Abundance Kale Salad With Savory Tahini Dressing
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe for Abundance Kale Salad with Savory Tahini Dressing from Minimalist Baker.
26
Pulled Chicken Guacamole Sliders With Grilled Corn Pico
How Sweet Eats
Get the recipe for Pulled Chicken Guacamole Sliders with Grilled Corn Pico from How Sweet Eats.
Chef-Approved Kitchen Gadgets You'll Actually Use
