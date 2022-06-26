19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Popular items from this list include:
A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night.
A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style.
A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier to put on than sandals you have to tie or buckle, giving you one less thing to worry about when you’re heading out the door for a long day out.
A pair of Birkenstock sandals
Available in sizes 3–17.5 and various colors.
Promising review:
"Love these sandals! They are sturdy and comfortable. I wore these for multiple days of walking 10+ miles on my recent trip to Europe
, without any pain or blisters!" — Ckaminske
A pair of colorful Tevas
Available in sizes 5–13 and in 28 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Honestly can say enough good things about these shoes. This was my first pair of Tevas, and definitely not my last (just bought another pair yesterday!) I bought these for a trip to Disney World. The first day I wore them, we walked about 10 miles.
To my surprise, I had no issues with the straps rubbing and no blisters! I now take these shoes with me on every vacation." — Emily Docter
Or a strappier Teva sandal
Available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"These are the best walking sandals! I put thousands of walking miles on my old pair and just ordered the exact same sandals with the hope of thousands more.
Excellent arch support and cushion." — J
A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft crisscross straps
Available in sizes 5–11 and in 14 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"I love these sandals, especially for the price! I took them on a trip to Chicago and they were the most comfortable shoes I took on the trip. I walked 10 miles a day in these!
They are super cute, too!" — JB
A pair of cushioned espadrilles
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"The first night I wore these shoes, we were out for my best friend’s bachelorette night. We danced for hours on end and I walked away with NO blisters.
I walked and danced and partied in these shoes and they were SO comfortable. I’m a fan for life. 15/10." — Holly
A pair of sporty hiking sandals
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"I needed to find a comfortable sandal for a trip to Las Vegas. I had ordered another name-brand sandal but just didn’t like as well as this one. Totally comfortable and easy to get on and off. There’s an adjustable slide on each side of the sandal. Also, has nice arch support
. We walked everywhere in Las Vegas and one day we walked a total of 9 miles! My feet felt great while the rest of me was tired!! Wish we could give more stars. This was my going to a show, Hoover dam walking tour, walking from casino to casino and even lounging by the pool. Think I’ll buy a few more in different colors.
"Updating my review - still in love with these sandals. Recently wore during a trip to New York City and walked everywhere with these. So comfortable. Also, wore to a Renaissance Fair and it was very dusty and my sandals got so dirty. But, they washed up very nicely ready for my next adventure." — LOR
A pair of Crocs sandals
Available in sizes 4–11 and in 9 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these on a trip to Greece & Germany & did a lot of walking. I don't think I even put on any of the other shoes I brought with me because these were so comfortable.
I have somewhat high arches & they did great. Plus they looked good!" — Terri Claire
A pair of Toms sandals
Available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them
without my feet hurting. They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." — Cassidy
A pair of sport sandals with responsive cushioning
Available in sizes 5–12 and nine colors.
Promising review:
"We recently took a family trip to Disney World. In anticipation of lots of walking, I purchased these sandals and also a pair of Brooks walking shoes. We easily walked 10 miles each day at the Disney World parks and these shoes were so comfortable!
They were far better than the Brooks walking shoes I purchased as my feet started to hurt halfway through the day when I wore those- however with these Sketchers sandals I was able to go all day without pain. I would highly recommend it! Great sandals!." — Jan
A pair of slingback Nike sandals
Available in sizes 5–12 and four colors.
Promising review:
"Wore these while in New York and these are amazing walking shoes. Didn’t get any blisters or irritation!" — Adry
A pair of sport sandals
Available in sizes 4–14.5 and 46 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a great walking sandal, adjustable and cushioned. My feet are my 'weakest link' but I can wear these for miles and hours.
I like the three place Velcro straps and the dark soft footbed. The heel height is also perfect." — justaguy
A pair of strappy fisherman sandals with padded footbeds
Available in sizes 6–11 and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these shoes walking around for 9 miles in Tangier today and my feet ARE NOT SORE AT ALL!!!
These shoes truly are so comfortable. If you’re looking for comfy travel sandals, do yourself a favor and just buy these already!" — Amazon customer
A pair of handwoven sandals with stretchy straps
Available in sizes 5–11 and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"OK, so they are flat as a board, but they flex so well! And I have literally put these sandals through so much! Miles of walking, multiple summer events, Las Vegas, camping, swimming and floating on the river, even a Caribbean cruise!
I have dressed them up, and obviously down, and they have held up to everything." — Hailie Nickels
A pair of double-strap slip-ons
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"Fit true to size, very comfortable. Took zero break in time. Bought for a trip to Mexico in which we did a lot of walking and feet were fine!" — Nate N.
A pair of cork footbed sandals with a suede insole
Available in sizes 6–12 wide and regular and 19 colors.
Promising review:
"These are perfect shoes for going around town or on little walks, I’ve actually walked seven miles in them with no issues.
They are great! Buying again." — Cynthia Swendsboe
Double buckle sandals made from EVA foam
Available in 6–11 and in 42 colors.
Promising review:
"I rarely post reviews but these sandals are just about perfect. They are light as a feather yet support my feet incredibly well.
I walk a lot and always wear shoes, but these are so comfy I've walked several miles in them. I loved the first pair so much I bought two more." — Kathy
Sling sandals
Available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors.
Promising review: "I racked up a whopping 68 miles across six park days in Disney World wearing only these flip-flops.
My steps are often missed while I'm pushing the stroller so I'm sure there were even more miles than that. I always wear broken-in tennis shoes on big walking days and packed them with me just in case these flip-flops didn't work out, but I never needed them! My feet normally get very hot and swell and I really hate wearing tennis shoes. I never wore these before our trip and was so happy there was no break-in period at all.
It even rained for hours on end one day and my feet were still comfortable in these. I just dried them with the hotel hairdryer that evening and wore them again the next day." — Jamie
A pair of strappy leather sandals with a touch of a platform
Available in sizes 3–13 in narrow and wide options, and 51 colors.
Promising review:
"These were comfortable right out of the box!
They are my go-to sandals, be it for every day or a little dressed up. Liked them so much I bought the same style in another color. I walked many miles on vacation without a thought to any hurting feet or legs. I have worn Birkenstock’s for years, but they seem to take much longer to break in (no break-in for the Naot) and I find I do better now with a strap around the ankle, a style that Birkenstock has very few of." — Knitrmum
Cushy slingback sandals
Available in sizes 4.5–9.5 and four colors.
Promising review:
"I could cry tears of joy thinking about these shoes. I have plantar fasciitis with flat feet, and regularly experience heel/arch pain any time I stand or walk for an extended period of time - even with tennis shoes! I had planned a trip to NYC, and knew we would be walking several miles every day. After extended research on many types of walking sandals, I chose these shoes. I am SO glad I did! I walked 9–10 miles four days in a row in NYC and experienced NO pain! I couldn't believe it.
The first day, I kept thinking the pain was eventually going to come on, but it never did. These shoes feel like you're walking on clouds. Additionally, they're very versatile; I wore them with shorts, jeans, and a romper on my trip, and they looked pretty good with everything. To be honest, I was afraid these would look a little dorky when I ordered them, but they didn't at all. I would highly recommend these shoes to anyone needing a good pair of shoes, particularly if you're looking for shoes that you'll be walking around in a lot on a trip." — Luke Mathes