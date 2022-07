It can’t be said enough: Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen

“The most important thing to do for your skin in the summer is to make liberal use of a high SPF sunscreen,” said Dr. Nadir Qazi , a board-certified physician and cosmetic dermatology surgeon in Irvine, California . “Granted, you should be using sunscreen year-round, but slather it on even more often during the summer when UVB rays have higher intensity.”This wasn’t just Qazi’s advice. Every single expert we talked to made it clear: You cannot skimp on sunscreen in the summer (or really, ever). And that doesn’t just mean applying it once in the morning. According to DeRosa, “This means that you wear a good broad-spectrum sunscreen SPF 30 or higher every single day, rain or shine, and reapply every two hours.”Which sunscreen are the experts recommending? A popular option among dermatologists is EltaMD's UV Clear SPF 46.“It goes on like a lightweight moisturizer, has lactic acid, which helps hydrate and gently exfoliate the skin, and has clear SPF 46 that protects your skin without any greasy residue that one often finds in other sunscreens," said Dr. Tiffany Libby , a board-certified dermatologist in Providence, Rhode Island.