Sitting next to the pool, enjoying a backyard barbecue, playing a game of beach volleyball: The summer has its perks. But while we look forward to the sunny days of summer, our skin isn’t as big of a fan.

“Summer puts a lot of stress on our skin: from the heat, the higher humidity, the sweating, swimming, sunscreen and the sun itself,” explained Dr. Peter Lio, a board-certified dermatologist and scientific advisory board member for the National Eczema Association.

You may notice your skin getting oilier in these warmer months. The heat and high humidity causes our bodies to produce sweat to stay cool. As a result, our bodies produce more sebum, which gives us an oily appearance. On the other hand, if you swim a lot in chlorinated pools or sit next to a powerful air conditioner, you may notice your skin is drier in the summer.

Or maybe your skin isn’t as clear. “In the summer our skin tends to see an increased buildup of sweat and sunscreen, as well as dirt and environmental residue from more outdoor activities. Because of this, some people may notice a flare in acne,” said Dr. Christina Weng, a Harvard-trained and board-certified dermatologist out of Boston.

But the worst culprit of all during the summer is the sun. Apart from painful sunburns, the sun can have smaller effects you may not notice right away. “The melanocytes inside our skin cells get activated by the UV light and start making freckles and dark spots,” explained Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, founder and lead facial plastic surgeon of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and in Palm Beach, Florida.

That means we have summer to blame for oilier or drier skin, extra freckles, dark spots and potential acne. But you don’t have to sweat it, because we’ve gone to the leading skin care experts. Here’s everything you need to know about combating your summer skin care woes.

