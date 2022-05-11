Like summer romances in classic teen movies, sunglasses are often a short-lived fling. If they don’t fall into the ocean or get left at brunch, you sit on them, step on them or watch your kid break them, right before your unshaded eyes. The only thing that makes this heartbreak even worse is knowing you spent hundreds of dollars on a pair of sunglasses that didn’t even last the entire summer.

It doesn’t have to be this way! From retro cat-eyes to geometric shapes, there are tons of cute sunglasses that won’t break the bank (and won’t send you into a tailspin if you leave them on a train). Whether you have a knack for losing your shades or just like to keep a few pairs in your car and bag, these budget-friendly sunnies will keep you shaded all summer.

To help you find your perfect pair, we’ve rounded up the best eye-catching sunglasses you can find online. They come in all sorts of colors and styles, but rest assured, they’re all less than $50, keeping your wallet happy, too. We listed when they’re polarized and if they come in different color options.

