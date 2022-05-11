Shopping

The Most Stylish Sunglasses You Can Find For Under $50

Whether you're looking for classic aviators or a stylish cat-eye, these sunglasses from Amazon, Target and more will go with any summer look.

Like summer romances in classic teen movies, sunglasses are often a short-lived fling. If they don’t fall into the ocean or get left at brunch, you sit on them, step on them or watch your kid break them, right before your unshaded eyes. The only thing that makes this heartbreak even worse is knowing you spent hundreds of dollars on a pair of sunglasses that didn’t even last the entire summer.

It doesn’t have to be this way! From retro cat-eyes to geometric shapes, there are tons of cute sunglasses that won’t break the bank (and won’t send you into a tailspin if you leave them on a train). Whether you have a knack for losing your shades or just like to keep a few pairs in your car and bag, these budget-friendly sunnies will keep you shaded all summer.

To help you find your perfect pair, we’ve rounded up the best eye-catching sunglasses you can find online. They come in all sorts of colors and styles, but rest assured, they’re all less than $50, keeping your wallet happy, too. We listed when they’re polarized and if they come in different color options.

1
Urban Outfitters
Scalloped shades for something whimsical but chic
Turn any look into a high fashion photo shoot with these scalloped sunnies, which come in four colors.
$16 at Urban Outfitters
2
Eye Buy Direct
Heart-shaped glasses to keep you sweet
Have your own summer of love with these heart-shaped glasses. They come in three colors.
$35 at Eye Buy Direct
3
Amazon
Round plastic sunnies that won't get caught in your hair
Can't beat a classic. These round glasses don't have that annoying metal nose piece, so they're easy to wear on top of you head. These are polarized and come in 23 colors.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
4
Knockaround
Square open-nose aviators that are super sporty
A modern take on the aviator, these polarized square glasses are super chic.
$28 at Knockaround
5
Urban Outfitters
Rose-colored glasses to see everything a little brighter
Calling all Hunter S. Thompson fans! These oversized aviators come in four colors.
$18 at Urban Outfitters
6
Amazon
Round metal sunglasses for some retro flair
A classic frame with a colorful twist, these round metal glasses will work with any outfit. They're polarized and come in 10 colors.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
7
Amazon
An elevated pair of aviators
Upgrade your eyes with these elevated polarized aviators with gold detailing; they come in 10 colors.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
8
Peepers
Some open-nose sunnies to frame your face
For rounded sunglasses with some extra funk, these noseless glasses have a metal bridge to frame your face with ease. They're polarized and come in black marble and black.
$27 at Peepers
9
Anthropologie
Super groovy round glasses with wavy lines
A swirly, groovy pattern will be a fun addition to any summer outfit. Wear these to the pool or on a last-minute road trip.
$38 at Anthropologie
10
Anthropologie
Noseless aviators for some '70s action
Give your outfit a vintage-inspired boost with these '70s-style aviator glasses. They come in all brown and brown with pink detailing.
$28 at Anthropologie
11
Aldo
Metal chain glasses for a little edge
All gold everything! These glasses have a chain-pattern detailing to keep you effortlessly edgy.
$18 at Aldo
12
Urban Outfitters
Open-nose round metal glasses that are effortlessly cool
For an upgraded look, these gold-detailed open-nose glasses are an instant touch of glam.
$19 at Urban Outfitters
13
Target
Oval metal glasses, for something a little different
A little different than regular round, metal-rim glasses, these oval-shaped sunnies will give you an instant edge.
$12 at Target
14
Aldo
Classic black glasses with gold hardware
For something that looks designer but costs less than $20, we got you. These come in three colors.
$18 at Aldo
15
Peepers
Thick plastic glasses you can take to the beach
A durable pair of sunglasses that still come in a chic shape? Sign me up. These are polarized and come in brown and blue.
$27 at Peepers
16
Anthropologie
Two-tone round glasses to upgrade any outfit
Add color to any outfit with these two-tone round glasses.
$28 at Anthropologie
17
Aldo
Bedazzled animal glasses for some tropical style
Coastal grandmother style? More like gaudy Florida grandma on a cruise. These come in multicolor and all black.
$30 at Aldo
18
Target
Super-retro rounded rectangle glasses for old souls
For a retro look that's still stylish, these glasses have a modern rectangular shape. They come in three colors.
$15 at Target
19
Eye Buy Direct
Geometric glasses for some added visual interest
Say goodbye to basic rounded glasses. These geometric shapes will elevate any outfit and come in three colors.
$24 at Eye Buy Direct (originally $39)
20
Quay
Thick pink glasses with gold detailing
For colorful fun with elegant gold detailing, wear these polarized glasses with jean shorts or a sundress.
$50 at Quay (originally $80)
21
Amazon
Triangular cat eye glasses that are giving modern pin-up
Channel the lifeguard from "The Sandlot" with these vintage-inspired pin-up glasses that come in eight colors.
$12.99 at Amazon (original $16.99)
22
Eye Buy Direct
Retro oval glasses that are oh-so-elegant
A little retro, yet achingly chic, these glasses will make you feel like you have a yacht and a summer house. They come in three colors.
$24 at Eye Buy Direct (originally $39)
Men's and women's Hoka One Ora Recovery Slide

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis

