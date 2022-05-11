1
Scalloped shades for something whimsical but chic
2
Heart-shaped glasses to keep you sweet
3
Round plastic sunnies that won't get caught in your hair
4
Square open-nose aviators that are super sporty
5
Rose-colored glasses to see everything a little brighter
6
Round metal sunglasses for some retro flair
7
An elevated pair of aviators
8
Some open-nose sunnies to frame your face
9
Super groovy round glasses with wavy lines
10
Noseless aviators for some '70s action
11
Metal chain glasses for a little edge
12
Open-nose round metal glasses that are effortlessly cool
13
Oval metal glasses, for something a little different
14
Classic black glasses with gold hardware
15
Thick plastic glasses you can take to the beach
16
Two-tone round glasses to upgrade any outfit
17
Bedazzled animal glasses for some tropical style
18
Super-retro rounded rectangle glasses for old souls
19
Geometric glasses for some added visual interest
20
Thick pink glasses with gold detailing
21
Triangular cat eye glasses that are giving modern pin-up
22
Retro oval glasses that are oh-so-elegant