Food & DrinkRecipessummerEntertaining

Summery Recipes That Always Work, Whether You're Entertaining Or Not

Veggie platters, salads, dips, burrito bowls, cheese plates and more that'll feed a crowd ... or just you.
By 

Head of Life and Commerce

HuffPost

Summer plans are still a bit wonky this year, so you may not always know exactly how many people you’ll be hosting over a long holiday weekend ― if any at all. For these occasions, we’ve rounded up a list of fresh, summery, low-maintenance dishes that can either be served as part of a larger menu or solo for a quiet night in.

If you want to light up your grill, maybe you’d like some grilled corn with Sriracha aioli or a grilled Caesar salad. If you’re more in the mood for a DIY salad bar, there’s a host of marinated and composed salads waiting for you below. And if you don’t feel like cooking at all, a magnificent summer cheese board is calling your name.

Next time you’re wondering what to make, this list will be your best friend.

1
Grandbaby Cakes
Cobb Salad With Jerk Shrimp
Get the recipe for Cobb Salad with Jerk Shrimp from Grandbaby Cakes.
2
Minimalist Baker
Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli
Get the recipe for Grilled Corn with Sriracha Aioli from Minimalist Baker.
3
All The Healthy Things
Greek Chickpea Salad
Get the recipe for Greek Chickpea Salad from All The Healthy Things.
4
Minimalist Baker
Grilled Veggie Skewers With Chimichurri Sauce
Get the recipe for Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce from Minimalist Baker.
5
Damn Delicious
Summer Cheese Board
Get the recipe for Summer Cheese Board from Damn Delicious.
6
All The Healthy Things
Bacon Ranch Potato Salad
Get the recipe for Bacon Ranch Potato Salad from All The Healthy Things.
7
Half-Baked Harvest
Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato And Burrata Panzanella Salad
Get the recipe for Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato and Burrata Panzanella Salad from Half-Baked Harvest.
8
Alexandra's Kitchen
Cucumber And Green Grape Gazpacho
Get the recipe for Cucumber and Green Grape Gazpacho from Alexandra's Kitchen.
9
How Sweet It Is
Summer Shrimp Zoodle Bowls
Get the recipe for Summer Shrimp Zoodle Bowls from How Sweet Eats.
10
Butter Be Ready
Quin's Perfect Guacamole Recipe
Get Quin's Perfect Guacamole Recipe from Butter Be Ready.
11
Minmalist Baker
Grilled Romaine Salad With Herbed White Beans
Get the recipe for Grilled Romaine Salad with Herbed White Beans from Minimalist Baker.
12
All The Healthy Things
Slow Cooker Chipotle Beef Burrito Bowls
Get the recipe for Slow Cooker Chipotle Beef Burrito Bowls from All The Healthy Things.
13
Minimalist Baker
Summer Corn And Cotija Cheese Dip
Get the recipe for Summer Corn and Cotija Cheese Dip from Minimalist Baker.
14
I Heart Umami
Marinated Beef Kebabs With Broccoli
Get the recipe for Marinated Beef Kebabs with Broccoli from I Heart Umami.
15
Half-Baked Harvest
Charred Baby Bell Peppers With Burrata
Get the recipe for Charred Baby Bell Peppers with Burrata from Half-Baked Harvest.
16
Minimalist Baker
Mustard Green Cherry Salad With Tahini Dressing
Get the recipe for Mustard Green Cherry Salad with Tahini Dressing from Minimalist Baker.
17
All The Healthy Things
Grilled Shrimp And Orzo Salad
Get the recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Orzo Salad from All The Healthy Things.
18
Minimalist Baker
Easy Muhammara Dip
Get the recipe for Easy Muhammara Dip from Minimalist Baker.
19
The View from Great Island
Low Country Shrimp Boil
Get the recipe for Low Country Shrimp Boil from The View from Great Island.
20
Foodie Crush
Summer Melon Couscous Salad With Avocado, Grapes And Mint
Get the recipe for Summer Melon Couscous Salad with Avocado, Grapes and Mint from Foodie Crush.
21
Minimalist Baker
Chickpea Shawarma Dip
Get the recipe for Chickpea Shawarma Dip from Minimalist Baker.
22
Minimalist Baker
Lemon And Herb White Bean Dip
Get the recipe for Lemon and Herb White Bean Dip from Minimalist Baker.
23
Half-Baked Harvest
Summer Harvest Veggie And Avocado Quinoa Bowl
Get the recipe for Summer Harvest Veggie and Avocado Quinoa Bowl from Half-Baked Harvest.
24
The View from Great Island
Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho
Get the recipe for Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho from The View from Great Island.
25
Minimalist Baker
Abundance Kale Salad With Savory Tahini Dressing
Get the recipe for Abundance Kale Salad with Savory Tahini Dressing from Minimalist Baker.
26
How Sweet Eats
Pulled Chicken Guacamole Sliders With Grilled Corn Pico
Get the recipe for Pulled Chicken Guacamole Sliders with Grilled Corn Pico from How Sweet Eats.
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE