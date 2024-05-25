HuffPost

Summer plans are still a bit wonky this year, so you may not always know exactly how many people you’ll be hosting over a long holiday weekend ― if any at all. For these occasions, we’ve rounded up a list of fresh, summery, low-maintenance dishes that can either be served as part of a larger menu or solo for a quiet night in.

If you want to light up your grill, maybe you’d like some grilled corn with Sriracha aioli or a grilled Caesar salad. If you’re more in the mood for a DIY salad bar, there’s a host of marinated and composed salads waiting for you below. And if you don’t feel like cooking at all, a magnificent summer cheese board is calling your name.

