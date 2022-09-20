Influencer Seemingly Claps Back After Adam Levine Denies Her Affair Accusation

Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh seemingly responded on Tuesday shortly after Adam Levine refuted her allegations that they’d had an extramarital affair.

“Get this man a dictionary,” Stroh wrote on her Instagram story.

Hours earlier, Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, addressed accusations made by Stroh in a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than 18 million times since she posted it Monday.

Levine admitted in a statement posted on his Instagram story that he had “crossed a line” and exercised “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The singer has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. They have two daughters, ages 4 and 5. Prinsloo recently announced she’s pregnant with their third child.

In Stroh’s version, she and Levine were seeing each other for about a year. She accused him of contacting her after they had stopped speaking to ask if he could name his next baby after her.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive,” she said.

She showed screenshots of alleged Instagram exchanges with Levine in which the singer appeared to have written DMs to her such as “it is truly unreal how fucking hot you are” and “you are 50 times hotter in person.”

She also shared a screengrab of the alleged message he sent months later, which read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

She insisted she had never planned to come forward with the story but did so after a friend to whom she’d sent the screenshot tried to sell it to a tabloid.

She claimed in a follow-up video shared later on Monday that she participated in the relationship because Levine had given her the impression his marriage with Prinsloo was over.