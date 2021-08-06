A sumo wrestler that may have spooked the horses was knocked out of the Olympic equestrian ring Friday night, but the course designer is defending his decision to include the lifelike fighter in the first place.

The statue and a nearby patch of cherry trees that riders thought might be startling the animals during the individual jumping event were among the obstacles swapped out for the start of the team competition.

BEHROUZ MEHRI via Getty Images Belgium's Gregory Wathelet jumps past the sumo statue.

Course designer Santiago Varela had planned on removing the sumo wrestler for the team competition all along — the change had nothing to do with comments from riders saying the life-sized rikishi might be rankling their animals.

Still, Varela told The Associated Press he was certain the wrestler wasn’t at fault for several refusals on the 10th barrier Tuesday night.

“I think this is an artificial discussion,” he said after Friday night’s team qualifying. “I believe that someone goes to the media to say things that are not true, directly and simply. Horses have jumped very well in the arena.”

picture alliance via Getty Images The course designer said the sumo was going to be removed anyway for the team competition.

Several pairings in the early stages of Tuesday’s individual event stopped short near the sumo wrestler. The hurdle was located right after a sharp turn, and the wrestler’s wedgied backside was the first thing in sight for horse and human.

“As you come around, you see a big guy’s (butt),” British rider Harry Charles said, adding “I did notice four or five horses really taking a spook to that.”

The jumping course is always reconfigured between rounds, and several of the Japanese-themed barriers were swapped out Friday. The new fences include a life-size samurai and jumbo-size sushi.

Julian Finney via Getty Images The sumo wrestler's presence was the living end.