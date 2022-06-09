Shopping

Stylish Sun Protective Clothing For Women And Men

Protect your skin from the sun with these fashionable shirts, shorts, dresses and more that block harmful UV rays.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fskipper-upf-50-long-sleeve-knit-shift-dress%2F6987319" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lilly Pulitzer shift dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fskipper-upf-50-long-sleeve-knit-shift-dress%2F6987319" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lilly Pulitzer shift dress</a>, <a href="https://eddiebauerus.ygwk.net/c/2706071/390289/5671?subId1=upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eddiebauer.com%2Fp%2F10112340%2Fmen%2527s-momentum-upf-50%252B-anorak" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Eddie Bauer Momentum UPF 50+ anorak" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://eddiebauerus.ygwk.net/c/2706071/390289/5671?subId1=upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eddiebauer.com%2Fp%2F10112340%2Fmen%2527s-momentum-upf-50%252B-anorak" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Eddie Bauer Momentum UPF 50+ anorak</a> and <a href="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/skirts-and-dresses-dresses/High-Neck-UVP-Zippered-Romper/_/prod10520426?color=45650" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lululemon romper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lkzFZ/pubref:upfclothing-KristenAdaway-060722-629f5220e4b05fe694f8d1ec/destination:https://shop.lululemon.com/p/skirts-and-dresses-dresses/High-Neck-UVP-Zippered-Romper/_/prod10520426?color=45650" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Lululemon romper</a>.
Nordstrom, Eddie Bauer, Lululemon
A Lilly Pulitzer shift dress, Eddie Bauer Momentum UPF 50+ anorak and Lululemon romper.

With summer exposure to the sun comes conversations about the importance of sunscreen — but there’s another, often overlooked protective measure you can take to safeguard your skin from the sun, and that’s choosing clothing that’s specifically made to protect you from ultraviolet rays.

While sunlight has physical and mental health benefits, such as the vital production of vitamin D and boosting of serotonin, getting too much of it can do more harm than good. But certain types of clothing can absorb or block harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun that cause sun damage and skin cancer.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the ultraviolet protective factor (UPF) of a fabric reveals how much UV radiation it allows to get through to your skin. So, for example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98% of the sun’s rays and allows only 1/50 (2%) to get through. What makes this factor different from SPF, which is what you would find on a sunscreen bottle, is that UPF measures both UVA and UVB rays (the former being associated with skin aging and the latter with burning), while SPF only measures UVB.

Densely woven fabrics like wool, polyester, nylon, denim and synthetic fibers offer the best protection, while lighter fabrics that are more loosely woven, like viscose or cotton, offer less.

Below, we rounded up 12 pieces of clothing that aren’t total eyesores and offer a UPF rating of at least 30.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Women's Baleaf joggers
These drawstring-waist joggers are made of a UPF 50+ protective fabric that shields your legs from harmful UV rays. They're perfect for lounging by the pool or hiking near ponds and rivers as they are also water-repellant, so water just rolls right off of them. You can move comfortably thanks to the built in four-way stretch. And yes, they have pockets — five, to be exact. Get them in black, blue, dark gray or red and sizes XS to XXL.
$33.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Women's Columbia Sandy River cargo shorts
A staple for any summer wardrobe is a pair of cargo shorts that go with almost anything. This pair from Columbia is breathable and made of UPF 30 fabric. The shorts come with a belt and have a partial elastic waist for maximum comfort. Get them in khaki or blue and sizes XS-3X.
$26.14+ at Amazon
3
Eddie Bauer
Men's Eddie Bauer Momentum anorak
Whether it's raining or windy, a lightweight anorak jacket is a true lifesaver. And on days when it's sunny out and you're planning on running a couple errands — or just running in general — you need one that will also protect you from the sun. This one from Eddie Bauer has a pullover style, is water-repellant and has built-in UPF 50+ protection. It comes in neon yellow, gray, green, camo and burgundy. It's available in regular and tall sizes from S to XXL.
$51.75 at Eddie Bauer
4
Lululemon
Lululemon women's high neck zippered romper
When the regular shirt and shorts combo just won't cut it, a romper is a loose and flowy option in which you can stay cool. The protective fabric of this Lululemon romper offers UPF 40+ protection, all while wicking sweat and drying quick. You can even store your small valuables in the two front pockets. It comes in green, magenta and black in sizes 0 to 14.
$128 at Lululemon
5
Amazon
Men's Willit hoodie
This pullover hoodie wicks moisture from your skin and has UPF 50+ protection. You don't have to worry about chafing, either, as the seams are flat and there's no collar tag to irritate your skin. It comes in 41 colors, including light blue, orange, gray, white and green. Sizes range from S to 3XL.
$14.44+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A wide brim hat
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, two types of of skin cancers account for 90% of all skin cancers, and they most often appear on the head and neck. A wide brim hat like this one that protects your face, head and neck can help prevent sun damage. The brim is 3.7 to 3.9 inches and offers a UPF rating of 50+.
$13.59+ at Amazon
7
Eddie Bauer
Men's Eddie Bauer Guide Pro pants
If you're looking for a pair of pants that are perfectly packable to take with you on your next adventure, look no further. These lightweight, water-repellant pants have two-way stretch and UPF 50+ sun protection. They fold into a small size so they fit in your carry-on or weekend bag. Get them in black, camo, brown, khaki, blue or gray. Tall and regular numeric sizing options are available.
$80+ at Eddie Bauer
8
Amazon
Columbia fishing shirt
Though it's called a fishing shirt, you certainly don't have to be fishing to wear this lightweight nylon shirt. It's a great summer clothing item to have as you can wear it buttoned up or open with a tank top underneath. The mesh-lined back vents will keep you cool while you're outdoors. It offers UPF 50 protection in 38 colors, including white, peach, light blue, yellow, mint green, lavender and navy. Women's sizes range from XS to 3X and men's sizes range from XXS to 6X, with tall options.
Women's $24.74+ at AmazonMen's $24.60+ at Amazon
9
Prana
Men's Prana Sol Defender Henley
For your next afternoon jog or sun lounging session, this long-sleeve shirt is a solid option. It has moisture wicking properties and UPF 30+ protection. It comes in blue, gray, green, red and in sizes XS to XXL.
$69 at Prana
10
Amazon
Women's Soothfeel zip-up hoodie
A simple, lightweight hoodie that also offers protection from the sun? Yes. With UPF 50+ protection, a hood to shade your neck and thumb holes to give your hands more coverage, this hoodie will become the one you reach for often, whether you use it for biking, jogging, walking or just running errands. It comes in 12 colors, including navy, yellow, green, purple, pink and white. Sizes range from XS to XXL.
$25.99 at Amazon
11
Nordstrom
Women's Lilly Pulitzer shift dress
Have a beach party to attend soon? This colorful, pineapple-patterned shift dress from Lilly Pulitzer should be your plus-one. The material offers UPF 50+ sun protection and it's lined on the interior. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.
$158 at Nordstrom
12
Vuori
Women's Vuori Lux Harem jumpsuit
This roomy jumpsuit is made of buttery soft stretch knit fabric that offers moisture wicking and UPF 30+ sun protection. The leg cuff sits just above the ankle for a more casual look. Get it in green, black or reddish-brown in sizes XXS to XXL.
$98 at Vuori
A zip-up rash guard set that comes in a ton of colors

11 Cute Rash Guards For Women

Popular in the Community

shopping travelskin care summersunscreen

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Abortion’s Becoming A Hot Corporate Benefit. Here’s What You Need To Know To Use It.

Wellness

If You’re Doing This In Your Sleep, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here’s What You Need To Know

Wellness

25 Tweets About Explaining Our Coughs In The Age Of COVID

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who’ve Been There

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Travel

5 Hacks For Getting Into Airport Lounges For Cheap

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Food & Drink

Jake Cohen: Being Gay And Being Jewish Have Dictated My Career

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today

Shopping

How To Keep Under-Eye Concealer From Creasing, According To Makeup Artists

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You're Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Shopping

A Rainbow Striped Tee Like Harry Styles’ Will Inject Some Color Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Shopping

You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Style & Beauty

Men, Here's How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Home & Living

This New Action Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Shopping

This $10 Tool Relieves Bug Bites On The Go

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now