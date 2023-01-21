Sundance Documentary Reveals Evidence Against Brett Kavanaugh

A documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Friday night contained never-before-heard evidence of alleged sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to several reports.

Titled “Justice,” the project’s existence was cloaked in secrecy before making its surprise debut, Rolling Stone reported. It’s the first nonfiction film for director Doug Liman, known for 2002′s “The Bourne Identity,” and highlights some of the accusations against Kavanaugh and the shortcomings of the FBI’s investigation.

Kavanaugh’s highly contentious 2018 confirmation hearings stood out for the raw and emotional testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh violently sexually assaulted her at a drunken party when they were teens in the 1980s.

After angrily denying the accusation at public hearings, he was narrowly confirmed to the lifetime role.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, had also come forward with an accusation against the judge, although she did not testify. She told The New Yorker in 2018 that Kavanaugh once drunkenly exposed his penis to her in a college dorm room. He allegedly thrust it toward her, and she swatted it away, inadvertently touching it. At least seven people heard about the incident prior to Kavanaugh’s ascent as a federal judge, The New York Times later reported.

While making “Justice,” Liman obtained an audio recording made by a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s and Ramirez’s, Max Stier, several outlets reported.

Stier now serves as the CEO and president of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that works to promote good government.

While the accusation on the tape was reported by The New York Times in 2019, the recording itself had not been made public.

Stier reportedly said that while living in the same Yale dormitory as Kavanaugh, he watched Kavanaugh drunkenly expose his penis to a different young woman. Then, his friends allegedly pushed the penis into her hand. The woman, then a freshman, blacked out that night from drinking and does not want her name made public, filmmakers said in a Q&A session following the premiere.

Stier’s account also apparently helped Ramirez fill in the gaps in her own story.

While he didn’t see what happened to her, Stier says on the tape that he heard about it, The Daily Beast reported. He reportedly heard that after initially forcing Ramirez to face his penis, Kavanaugh allegedly went to a bathroom where friends encouraged him to become erect. Afterward, he allegedly returned to harass Ramirez again.

Ramirez is interviewed in the film alongside friends of Ford; Liman said in the Q&A that he did not interview Ford herself because she had already been through so much. Likewise, Stier declined to be interviewed, as did Kavanaugh, Rolling Stone reported.

