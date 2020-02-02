9 Sundance Movies You’ll Want To See This Year

Best in Show: "Promising Young Woman"

Focus Features

If a more electric movie opens in the first half of 2020, it will be a miracle. The bracing, audacious “Promising Young Woman” is the sort of thing Hollywood should be making all the time, a scorched-earth treatise with massive entertainment value that twists and turns from one shock to the next. Even more astounding, it’s a directorial debut. Emerald Fennell served as the showrunner on Season 2 of “Killing Eve” and has acted in “Call the Midwife” and “The Crown,” but this film plays like the work of someone with half a dozen features under her belt. Leaving the theater, I felt giddy.



The subject matter sounds tough, and at times it is. The promising young woman in question is Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan), a fashionable 29-year-old café server still living with her parents (Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown). For complex reasons, Cassie has turned an elaborate rape-revenge scheme into her cherished pastime. Pretending to be sloshed, she lets sleazy guys take her home, knowing they will violate the boundaries of consent. Before they can go too far, she unclothes her sobriety and launches mind games that expose them for the degenerates they are. But that’s only the beginning of Cassie’s story. What follows is best left unspoiled. In drips and drops, Fennell reveals Cassie’s history and expands her world, including a charming new love interest (Bo Burnham) who tests her aversion to romance.



Given that synopsis, you might be surprised to hear that “Promising Young Woman” is as hilarious as it is furious. Cassie sports a pastel manicure that matches the film’s poppy color scheme, both offering a telling wink at the audience: Nothing is as it seems. The longer “Woman” lasts, the more it subverts where you think it’s headed.



Fennell, who also wrote the script, isn’t satisfied with concrete notions of heroism and villainy. Some of her bolder choices will be polarizing, but that’s what makes this film a treat. It’s unpredictable and cleverly cast (look out for a parade of crush-worthy actors like Adam Brody, Max Greenfield and Sam Richardson), with a soundtrack that peaks with Paris Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” and a piercing instrumental cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” I can’t wait to see it again, and again, and again.



“Promising Young Woman” opens in theaters April 17.