Here's How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Experts share ways to ensure your week gets off to a great start.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Establishing specific weekly traditions can help get rid of your "Sunday scaries."
Morsa Images via Getty Images
Establishing specific weekly traditions can help get rid of your "Sunday scaries."

For most people, the end of the weekend isn’t a welcome time; it marks the return to the hustle and bustle of the workweek and all of the tasks therein.

In other words, Sunday nights can be tough, which is why the “Sunday scaries” are a reality for many folks who work a 9-to-5, Monday-to-Friday job.

If you’re one of the many people who feel a sense of dread come Sunday, there are things you can do to make your evening (and the rest of your week) a little better and a little calmer. Here’s what to know.

Create a relaxing Sunday night routine.

“People like routines, and humans thrive when their minds and bodies don’t have to think quite so hard,” said Ashley Janssen, a productivity consultant at Ashley Janssen Consulting. So, creating a Sunday evening routine can help you relax as you close out the weekend.

Janssen suggested developing a consistent schedule for the final few hours of each Sunday that will help set up your week. You might want to establish a good bedtime and engage in an activity you enjoy, such as reading a book, watching your favorite show or doing gentle yoga, she said.

Ending the weekend in a frenzy certainly won’t help you feel good about the upcoming week, but a calm Sunday night routine will.

Prepare for Monday morning.

Putting things in place to start your Monday on the right foot is a good way to ease some of your Sunday scaries, according to Francis Sopper, the CEO of productivity coaching organization GTD Focus.

This could mean packing your work bag ahead of time or checking the weather forecast so you can pick out your Monday outfit.

Sopper said doing this on Sunday evening makes his life easier once Monday morning arrives.

“I’m making decisions that are easier to make Sunday night than they are Monday morning,” he said.

And plan fun things for the week.

According to Janssen, an important part of setting your expectations for the week is reconsidering the feeling of dread that can arrive on Sunday.

“You’re making an expectation about the week before it’s even started,” she said — think of all the weeks you’ve been through that have turned out completely fine.

To help reduce your sense of despair, Janssen suggested making plans to look forward to during the week, like dinner with a friend or a movie night with your partner.

You could even add things to your Monday morning routine to make the day a little more pleasant. Maybe set up a coffee meeting with a co-worker instead of a video or phone call. Or order your favorite breakfast to eat before you start work.

All of these things can help reduce some of the anxiety that comes with the start of a new week.

Picking out your outfit on Sunday nights can help reduce stress on Monday mornings.
Westend61 via Getty Images
Picking out your outfit on Sunday nights can help reduce stress on Monday mornings.

Avoid mental task-listing.

Janssen said you should avoid mental task-listing on Sunday nights — that is, lying in bed and thinking about all of the things you have to do during the week ahead.

If you find that your to-do list runs through your mind as you’re trying to sleep, keep a notebook on your nightstand so you can jot down each thing you need to remember, she suggested.

This way, you “don’t have to hold it in [your] head anymore,” she said, which can help set you up for more restful sleep and a less anxious night.

Even before Sunday, you can get ready for the new week.

There are ways to start combating your sense of dread well in advance of Sunday night, Sopper said.

Before the weekend even starts, spend time on Friday afternoon looking at the calendar for the next week so you’re mentally prepared for what’s to come, he suggested. You might note some meetings or events that you’re looking forward to as well.

By bringing these tasks or meetings to your consciousness, you’ll be able to enjoy not only your Sunday but your Saturday, too, since you won’t feel uncertainty about your schedule.

“It’s a decent path to the weekend,” Sopper stated.

And if you have to work over the weekend, do the quick-hit tasks.

Many people don’t have the luxury of tuning out of work for the entire weekend — and it may even make them anxious to do so. If this is you, Sopper said to plan out your work intentionally; don’t just take on unruly tasks that have no possibility of getting done over the weekend.

Instead, focus on the one-and-done things, he said. So, if you need to quickly finish a presentation before Monday, do that task instead of working away on a long-term assignment that has no definite end date.

This way, “at least if you worked, you have a sense of completeness,” Sopper added. And by Sunday evening, you’ll feel ready for the new week.

Prioritize self-care on Sunday night — and during your weekend as a whole.

“We need to reframe what it means to waste time and reframe leisure and rest as productive time,” Janssen said. “It’s not a waste of time to spend time with your family and friends or … go for a walk or rest.”

No one does good work or makes great decisions when they’re not taking care of themselves, she added. “Self-care is the competitive advantage in life. It sets you up for all the things that are important to you,” she said.

Sopper also stressed the importance of slowing down over the weekend to help you feel refreshed once your alarm goes off on Monday.

During the weekend, “relax in bed a little longer. … Linger over breakfast or over lunch. Slow your roll a little bit,” Sopper said.

So, don’t be afraid to take advantage of that leisurely time on a Sunday evening. It can help you be better prepared for the week to come.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A floral spiral-bound planner

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

MORE IN Wellness

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Relationships

The Advice Therapists Give People Considering Severing Ties With Family Over Politics

Work/Life

People Are Using ChatGPT To Write Their Job Applications. Should You?

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

FYI: Lifestraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Shopping

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand Is Suspiciously Cheap. Here’s What Derms Say.

Shopping

Puzzles And Brain-Stretching Toys That Will Keep Kids Occupied For Hours

Shopping

These Extra-Long Charging Cords Will Make Doomscrolling So Much Easier

Shopping

These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Shopping

Keep This $10 Tool In Your Glove Box. It Could Save Your Life In A Car Accident.

Style & Beauty

This Type Of 'Cycling' Does Wonders For Your Body, But It's Not Exercise

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Shopping

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Dressy Footwear Handpicked By Men's Style Experts

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week