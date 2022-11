Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment (up to 30% off)

I live for this lactic acid serum -- it just doesn't get any better. Try it out for yourself and get ready for the compliments to start rolling in. I’m particularly obsessed with the high content of lactic acid in Good Genes. It is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smooth and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. Get it for 20% off at Ulta and Amazon, or 30% off at SkinStore.